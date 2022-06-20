Podium For Price At Luhmuhlen

Jonelle Price, New Zealand’s highest ranked eventer, had placed third in the CCI5*-L in Luhmuhlen, Germany, aboard her 17-year-old mare Faerie Dianimo.

The event, one of only seven on the global calendar at top level, is a happy hunting ground for Price and Faerie Dianimo, with a win (2018) and a second (2015) already to their credit.

The world no.6 was ecstatic. “She has been a very special little mare for me over her career and it was really nice to come back and put on a good performance across the three phases,” said Jonelle.

It’s been a “funny couple of years” for the 17-year-old, who was Jonelle’s mount at the Rio Olympic Games, with a mishap last year and a hiccup at Burghley the year before. “So it has been a good couple of years since she has had a good result and she doesn’t run that much. It was particularly special for myself and her connections – her owner Trisha (Rickards) and godmother Jacky (Green) – for her to come out and remind us just how special she is and what a courageous and gutsy little competitor she is.”

Jonelle said she couldn’t help but rue the few mistakes in the dressage and wonder what could have been. “But it is what it is and I have to be happy with a podium finish.”

The mare was spooked by signage during the dressage and finished on 31.6 penalty points and in 16th place. Their clear and inside time effort on the Mike Etherington-Smith-designed cross country – one of only eight in the field – saw them move up to sixth and they added .4 in the showjumping overnight for a final tally of 32 and their third placing.

Tim Price placed ninth and 10th with his 5* debutants Spartaco and Vitali. The event was won by Felix Vogg (SUI) aboard Colero who finished on their dressage score of 29 to collect their first victory at top level, with Kirsty Chabert (GBR) and Classic VI second on 31.1. Just 20 combinations finished all three phases, with just two coming home clear and inside time in the showjumping.

