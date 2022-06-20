What’s Streaming This July On Shudder In New Zealand

On The 3rd Day – A Shudder Exclusive

Premieres July 7

View Trailer: HERE

While on a trip with her young son, Cecilia has a car accident. Three days later, she finds herself wandering a lonely road with no sign of her child – and no memory of what happened since the crash. Cecilia’s desperate search for her son leads her on a wrenching and tumultuous journey to face off against a religious fanatic who holds the shocking key to it all. Written by Alberto Fasce and Gonzalo Ventura and directed by Daniel de la Vega.

Good Madam – A Shudder Original

Premieres July 14

Official Selection, Toronto International Film Festival. Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister spectre begins to stir. South African director Jenna Cato Bass (Flatland) co-wrote the film along with Babalwa Baartman and ten other members of her cast. Directed by Jenna Cato Bass.

Moloch – A Shudder Original

Premieres July 21

View Trailer : HERE

In Moloch, 38-year-old Betriek lives at the edge of a peat bog in the North of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek sets out to find an explanation. The more she digs, the more she becomes convinced that she is being hunted by something ancient. Written by Daan Bakker and Nico van den Brink and directed by Nico van den Brink.

This is GWAR – A Shudder Original

Premieres July 21

View Trailer : HERE

This is GWAR is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus). Directed by Scott Barber.

The Reef: Stalked – A Shudder Exclusive

Premieres July 29

In an effort to heal after witnessing her sister's horrific murder, Nic, her younger sister Annie and two close friends travel to a remote Pacific Island for a kayaking and diving adventure. Hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and attacked by a Great White shark. To survive, they will need to band together, and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears, and slay a monster. Written and directed by Andrew Traucki as a follow-up to his 2010 film, The Reef. Starring Teressa Liane (The Vampire Diaries), Ann Truong (Cowboy BeBop), Saskia Archer (Boshack), Kate Lister (Clickbait), and Tim Ross (Wonderland).

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY

July 2



God Told Me To

A cop investigates a string of murders committed by strangers who claim “God” told them to kill. But are the killers actually talking about the heavenly father? Or is someone pulling their strings? If Det. Nicholas (Tony Lo Bianco) really wants to know, he’ll have to descend into a netherworld of deranged faith and confront his own connection to a homicidal messiah with a perverse plan for the soul of mankind. Utterly original and deeply unnerving, Larry Cohen’s critically acclaimed cult classic is regularly cited as one of the greatest horror movies of all time.

Texas Chainsaw (2013)

A young woman learns that she has inherited a Texas estate from a grandmother she never knew she had. But her newfound wealth comes at a price as she stumbles upon the horror that awaits her in the mansion’s dank cellar.



Leatherface (2017)

A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface.

July 6

Meatcleaver Massacre

When a professor specializing in ancient rites and rituals is attacked and his family killed by four of his students, he summons an evil spirit to hunt down the attackers and avenge his family.



Mansion of the Doomed

An insane surgeon finds himself up to his armpits in eyeballs after guilt prompts him to begin removing the eyes of abducted people in hopes of performing transplants on his daughter who lost her own in a car-accident he caused.

July 12



Cold Skin

In this creature FX-filled horror adventure, a young man comes to a desolate island to take up the lighthouse post of weather observer. But Friend finds no trace of the man he has been sent to replace, just a deranged brute who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. When nightly invasions of unknown creatures emerge in the dark from the ocean, Friend realizes that something else entirely lurks on this island.



Emelie

As their parents head out for a date night, the three young Thompson children immediately take to their new babysitter, Anna, who seems like a dream come true: she’s sweet, fun, and lets them do things that break all of the rules. But as Anna’s interactions with them take on a more sinister tone, the kids realize that their caretaker may not be who she claims to be, and soon it’s up to big brother Jacob to protect his siblings from the increasingly nefarious intentions of a very disturbed woman.

July 13



Broadcast Signal Intrusion

For three years, James has been haunted by his wife’s sudden and inexplicable disappearance. His best distraction is work - specifically, archiving old videos. While watching decade-aged TV news footage one night, he sees a video interference that’s deeply disturbing. And it’s not the only interference he’ll see. As his obsession over these strange clips increases, and he submerges himself into their mysteries, James discovers troubling connections to his missing wife. Which will these broadcast intrusions bring him, though: long-desired answers or a never-ending nightmare?

July 19



Howl

Passengers on a night train are attacked by a vicious creature out of folklore, and must band together in order to survive until morning.



Jamie Marks is Dead

Fifteen year old Adam McCormick's life hasn't been the same since classmate Gracie Highsmith found Jamie Marks’s dead body at the edge of the river. The town is shocked, but as speculation swirls, it becomes clear that they knew as little about Jamie as they do about the circumstances surrounding his death. Adam becomes fixated on Jamie's death and gradually a deep bond develops between the living teenager and the dead boy's ghost. Their unlikely friendship provides Adam with the support and friendship he needs as the rest of the world falls apart. But the more attached Adam becomes to Jamie's ghost, the weaker his ties to reality become. As he struggles with the real world relationships, Adam is forced to rediscover what it means to be alive.



Knock Knock

A happily married architect who appears to have everything a man could ever dream of – a loving and successful wife, two beautiful children and an expensive home. During a weekend alone, his peaceful existence is interrupted by the sudden arrival of two lost and seemingly innocent young girls. After naively inviting them in while they wait for a taxi, the night takes a sudden and disturbing turn when a debaucherous mistake evolves into a living nightmare.



Life After Beth

A young man's recently deceased girlfriend mysteriously returns from the dead, but he slowly realizes she is not the way he remembered her.

Again

st a killer whale seeking vengeance for the death of its mate.

July 26



Level 16

Level 16 is a shocking, dystopian thriller which mashes together the disturbing world of The Handmaid's Tale and Black Mirror to stunning effect. Sixteen-year-old Vivien is trapped in The Vestalis Academy, a prison-like boarding school, keeping to herself and sticking her neck out for no one. Until she is reunited with Sophia - the former friend who betrayed her. Together the girls embark on a dangerous search to uncover the horrifying truth behind their imprisonment. Soon running for their lives, the girls must save themselves or die.



The Dark

Mina, a young woman who was murdered, now stalks the forest that saw her demise. Anytime some unfortunate soul enters her area, they are quickly dispatched and become her feast. But when she stumbles across a young boy named Alex in the back of a car who shows signs of clear and horrifying abuse, she can’t bring herself to do away with him. Rather, she becomes his protector while trying to protect her own little world.



The Crucifixion

Inspired by true events, this horror tale follows a journalist's terrifying supernatural investigation into a nun's shocking death during an exorcism. American reporter Nicole travels to investigate the possible murder of Sister Marinescu, sadistically crucified by a priest to vanquish a demon. As Nicole uncovers the weird tales behind this horrific incident, disturbing events reveal that the demon is still lurking nearby, seeking a new human host.

VHS: Viral

A police chase through the streets of Los Angeles inspires dozens of fame-obsessed teens to try to capture the salacious footage, but they are unaware that they will face their own deaths as stars of the next video sensation.

© Scoop Media

