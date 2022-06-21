Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jimmy Carr Announces 2023 NZ Tour

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Jimmy Carr, one of the best-loved comedians in the world, is returning to New Zealand for a national tour in January 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 9am.

Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language.

Jimmy will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who’ve got a good idea what’s in store. And there’s no point to the show, save for to make the audience laugh. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, enjoy the laughs.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He’s performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than 2.5 million people. He’s won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award. His most recent stand-up comedy special was the most streamed on Netflix in the UK in 2021.

His television credits include over 20 series as host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 18 series of spin off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and 10 years presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He has also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and recorded his own Netflix panel show, The Fix, in 2019, with all episodes available to stream now.

The Terribly Funny tour kicked off in May 2019 and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before heading off to Australia and New Zealand.

“Jimmy Carr slays …” - Rolling Stone

“Jimmy Carr is a world-class comedian…I envy his brilliance with words” - The Independent

 

JIMMY CARR - TERRIBLY FUNNY - 2023 NEW ZEALAND TOUR

NEW PLYMOUTHTSB THEATREWEDNESDAY 11 JANUARY
WHANGANUIROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSETHURSDAY 12 JANUARY
PALMERSTON NORTHREGENT ON BROADWAYFRIDAY 13 JANUARY
WELLINGTONMICHAEL FOWLER CENTRESATURDAY 14 JANUARY
NELSONTRAFALGAR CENTREMONDAY 16 JANUARY
CHRISTCHURCHCHRISTCHURCH ARENATUESDAY 17 JANUARY
DUNEDINTOWN HALLWEDNESDAY 18 JANUARY
INVERCARGILLCIVIC THEATRETHURSDAY 19 JANUARY
AUCKLANDKIRI TE KANAWA THEATRESATURDAY 21 JANUARY
HAWKES BAYTOITOI EVENTS CENTREWEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY
TAURANGATRUSTPOWER ARENA BAYPARKTHURSDAY 26 JANUARY
HAMILTONGLOBOX ARENA CLAUDELANDSFRIDAY 27 JANUARY

 

