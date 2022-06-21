Jimmy Carr Announces 2023 NZ Tour

Jimmy Carr, one of the best-loved comedians in the world, is returning to New Zealand for a national tour in January 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 9am.

Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language.

Jimmy will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who’ve got a good idea what’s in store. And there’s no point to the show, save for to make the audience laugh. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, enjoy the laughs.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He’s performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than 2.5 million people. He’s won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award. His most recent stand-up comedy special was the most streamed on Netflix in the UK in 2021.

His television credits include over 20 series as host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 18 series of spin off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and 10 years presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He has also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and recorded his own Netflix panel show, The Fix, in 2019, with all episodes available to stream now.

The Terribly Funny tour kicked off in May 2019 and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before heading off to Australia and New Zealand.

“Jimmy Carr slays …” - Rolling Stone

“Jimmy Carr is a world-class comedian…I envy his brilliance with words” - The Independent

JIMMY CARR - TERRIBLY FUNNY - 2023 NEW ZEALAND TOUR

NEW PLYMOUTH TSB THEATRE WEDNESDAY 11 JANUARY WHANGANUI ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE THURSDAY 12 JANUARY PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT ON BROADWAY FRIDAY 13 JANUARY WELLINGTON MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE SATURDAY 14 JANUARY NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY 16 JANUARY CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA TUESDAY 17 JANUARY DUNEDIN TOWN HALL WEDNESDAY 18 JANUARY INVERCARGILL CIVIC THEATRE THURSDAY 19 JANUARY AUCKLAND KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE SATURDAY 21 JANUARY HAWKES BAY TOITOI EVENTS CENTRE WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY TAURANGA TRUSTPOWER ARENA BAYPARK THURSDAY 26 JANUARY HAMILTON GLOBOX ARENA CLAUDELANDS FRIDAY 27 JANUARY

