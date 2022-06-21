Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Student Filmmaker Tells Milford Road’s Story In New Documentary

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A New Zealand Broadcasting School (NZBS) student’s documentary has been nominated for two categories in the Oscar-qualifying Doc Edge Film Festival. ‘The Milford Road’ is up for the Best NZ Short Film category as well as the Best Student Documentary.

Producer Cole Yeoman made the film as a project in his second year at the School. The 13-minute documentary follows the unique road crew that maintain State Highway 94 between Milford Sound and Te Anau. Yeoman filmed the crew over several days as they worked in vehicles and helicopters, revealing a story of the daily challenges of avalanches, rockfalls, volatile weather, and extreme remoteness among the powerful beauty of Fiordland.

Yeoman says he spent a lot of time around Fiordland as a kid on family trips. When it came time to choose a subject for his final NZBS project, maintaining the road and appreciating the natural beauty of the region felt like a story that he "wanted to share with a larger audience."

Requests by other filmmakers to tell the story of the Milford Road crew had been declined, so Yeoman was "a little surprised" that he was allowed make the film. "I guess because I am a student, they wanted to help me out," he says.

Now on work placement at Māori Television in Auckland as an Operations Assistant, Yeoman works on the studio floor, in the gear room, and with the cameras. He felt well-prepared for the job from his two years in NZBS’ Screen Production course. "I was kind of reassured," he says, "by how much learning I've done - I actually know quite a lot of relevant stuff. So, I can jump in and help out where I’m needed. I’d already done a lot of work with cameras - I’ve picked up a lot of skills without even realising it."

He said the job of making the documentary alone, where he dealt with every aspect of the planning, filming, and editing, was a "massive challenge. It was a very big workload, with some late nights and a couple of all-nighters of editing in the lead up to the deadline."

Yeoman says one of the hardest parts is having to decide what to leave in and what to edit out without anyone else to help make those decisions. "Because I filmed a lot of content, there was so much ‘gold’ that didn’t make the final cut. That really sucked."

Ara Tutor Masen Ma said that the project "was an impressive solo effort that demonstrated Cole’s independence, resourcefulness, and cinematography skills to full effect. Successful documentary filmmakers take us on a journey, and Cole takes his audience along the Milford Road, its stunning landscapes and behind the scenes of the important work that goes into maintaining it."

Another aspect of making ‘The Milford Road’ for Yeoman was balancing how to do justice to the film in an ethical way. Not long after the Doc Edge Festival began, Yeoman and other filmmakers raised the issue of it being funded in part by the Israel Embassy, issuing this press release on Tuesday.

"As a filmmaker I think it's critical to address not just what stories we tell, but how we tell them, including what we endorse and normalise with our funding. To accept funding from an apartheid regime is completely unacceptable, particularly in Aotearoa where we are still trying to decolonise our cultural and art spaces. To me, that kind of issue absolutely needs to be addressed," he says.

Book tickets for the online viewing of ‘The Milford Road’ here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 