‘Off The Rails’ And ‘All That Breathes’ Win Top Oscar-qualifying Awards At Doc Edge 2022

THE DOCUMENTARY EDGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2022 (DOC EDGE)

1 June – 10 July 2022

Doc Edge held their annual awards as part of their 2022 festival at The Civic this evening to honour the incredible talent and hard work of local and international documentary filmmakers.

The Oscar-qualifying festival offers the opportunity for the winners of Best NZ Short, NZ Feature, International Feature and International Short to qualify for consideration for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Taking out the Best New Zealand Feature is Off the Rails by director Peter Day, which follows two UK working-class teenagers as they hone their gravity-defying parkour skills while grappling with grief, broken families and mental health. The jury commented: “This [film] had all the elements in play, brought together well in a great documentary frame.”

Best NZ Short has been given to recent Massey University graduate Monica Cordero for Our Aotearoa. The jury commented: “A touching and engaging short bringing to life important insightful stories about Aotearoa New Zealand.” The film also won the Doc Edge Schools Best Tertiary Student award.

Recipient of Best International Feature is All That Breathes from director Shaunak Sen, with the extraordinary story of two brothers who devote their lives to protecting the Kite birds in New Delhi. The jury commented: “A strong narrative and an emotionally powerful and intimate film that tells the story of a family of bird carers who are responding to environmental crisis in their own passionate way.”

Best International Short is Freedom Swimmer by filmmaker Olivia Martin-McGuire. It is a universal story of what it takes to flee your country, fight for freedom, and leave everything in hope of liberty. The jury commented: “The filmmaker cleverly blends animation with documentary images in an innovative way.”

This year 113 feature length and short films are part of the prestigious festival, with online screenings happening now until 10 July in Doc Edge’s Virtual Cinema and in-person screenings in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Full list of Doc Edge Awards 2022 Winners:

New Zealand Competition

Best New Zealand Feature: Off the Rails (Dir. Peter Day) Special Mention: Behind the Mask (Dir. Paul Trotman)

(Dir. Peter Day) Best New Zealand Short: Our Aotearoa (Dir. Monica Cordero)

(Dir. Monica Cordero) Best New Zealand Director: Alastair Cole ( Iorram (Boat Song))

( Best New Zealand Editing: Balance of the Five Elements

Best New Zealand Cinematography: Balance of the Five Elements

Best New Zealand Sound: Only I Can Hear

Best New Zealand Emerging Filmmaker: Marcus Palmer (Disco Bloodbath)

International Competition

Best International Feature: All That Breathes (India/USA/UK, Dir. Shaunak Sen) Special Mention: Delikado (Philippines/Hong Kong/Australia/USA/UK, Dir. Karl Malakunas)

(India/USA/UK, Dir. Shaunak Sen) Best International Short: Freedom Swimmer (Australia/France/United Kingdom, Dir. Olivia Martin-McGuire) Special Mention: Water, Wind, Dust and Bread (Iran, Dir. Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasaru)

(Australia/France/United Kingdom, Dir. Olivia Martin-McGuire) Best International Director: Ben Lawrence ( Ithaka )

( ) Best International Editing: Girl Gang

Best International Cinematography: Hide & Seek

Best International Sound: All That Breathes

Festival Category Winners

And… Action: The Other Fellow

Ripple Effect: Myanmar Diaries

True or False: Tantura

We Are the World: The Balcony Movie

Work It: The Happy Worker

Thank You for the Music: Nothing Compares

Through Generations: Young Plato

Fearless: And Still I Sing

Being Oneself: Nelly & Nadine

Doc Edge Superhero 2022: Vincent Burke

Doc Edge recognises an outstanding contributor to documentary with its prestigious Superhero award every year. In 2022 Doc Edge is proud to honour the late Vincent Burke, a champion of the screen industry. Over his long career he was a major force in documentary storytelling both for film and television. From the long-running consumer show Target to Cinema of Unease his commitment to storytelling and mentoring of young makers was truly prolific.

