Hearing Is Believing - Logitech G Introduces The New Astro A10 Headset

Immerse yourself in your favourite games with a rugged durable headset, that’s unofficially ‘rage quit’ certified ...

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, has unveiled the new ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset. Based on the original A10 headset, the new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivaled comfort and audio quality in a study, versatile design for the modern gamer. Built from the ground up to enhance your gaming experience, this new wired headset comes in five unique colour options, at an RRP of $119.00 NZD.

“With the new A10, we focused on the idea of building to the needs and wants of the new generation customer, not just being a next generation product. We made several improvements in performance and feature set, while also building a headset that is lightweight, comfortable and flexible for today’s multiple gaming scenarios. It's available in a number of bold colourways to reflect individual personality and style, and importantly, we are able to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet and our society,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G.

The A10 Gen 2 delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with custom-tuned 32mm ASTRO Audio dynamic drivers for an immersive experience. The advanced integrated boom microphone can be flipped up to mute for privacy and down for crystal-clear comms via 6.0mm unidirectional mic.

Weighing in at only 246 grams, the A10 Gen 2 is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. The A10 Gen 2 fits a wide range of people, but it's designed and optimised for the comfort of smaller head sizes. The padded headband and memory foam ear pads, associated with a lightweight construction, provide feather-like comfort.

One of ASTRO’s most sustainable gaming headsets, the A10 Gen 2 is certified CarbonNeutral®, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 35 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The new A10 Gen 2 headset comes in five colour variations, Black, White, Mint, Grey and Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The A10 Gen 2 also includes little touches, including left and right braille indicators for those with visual impairments; ultra-durable headband for reliable, sturdy performance; and ergonomic over-ear construction for pain-free, all-night gaming.

Pricing and Availability

Available from late June 2022, the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset has an NZ RRP of $119.00. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

ENDS

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

Editorial Contact Kate Mann | Undertow Media

+64 21 079 4725

kate@undertowmedia.com

© Scoop Media

