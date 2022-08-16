Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Updated Version Of Classic Dictionary Explains Essential Māori Vocabularly For New Generation

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

Two outstanding talents came together to create one of New Zealand’s very first illustrated dictionaries in 1965. Publisher and author A.W. (Clif) Reed and illustrator Roger Hart created the book that yer, understanding that pictures provide an invaluable aid in the process of language learning.

Then called Maori Picture Dictionary, it concisely explained the meaning and use of essential Māori words, with two drawings per page.

Now this classic work is back as the Illustrated Māori Dictionary, in an expanded edition that preserves the retro design style of the original. Editor and translator Ross Calman (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa, Kāi Tahu) has updated the text to reflect modern usage. That includes harmonisation of macrons — which Reed adopted early for the original book — to mark long vowels.

Not only a handy reference work, this fascinating Māori-English dictionary represents a classic of Kiwi publishing. It adds to Oratia’s list of te reo reference works, and to the New Zealand Classic series that brings important books back into print.

The author

A.W. Reed (1908–1979) was one of New Zealand’s most influential writers and publishers. He helped build A.H. & A.W. Reed into the country’s leading publisher by the mid-twentieth century, and authored more than 200 books. Among numerous works still in print are Oratia Books’ Māori Place Names, Favourite Māori Legends and He Atua, He Tangata: The World of Māori Mythology.

Illustrated Māori Dictionary: Māori–English Essentials by A.W. Reed, illustrated by Roger Hart, published by Oratia Books.

ISBN: 978-1-99-004213-3 | RRP $34.99 | Paperback

