Dick & Angel Dare To Do It! Stars Of Escape To The Chateau Take To The Road For First Theatre Tour Of Australia And NZ

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, the stars of hit television series, Escape To The Chateau, are coming to Australia and New Zealand, with their hugely successful Dare to Do It tour. The much-anticipated tour, which sees the duo in Auckland on February 26 and Wellington on February 28, will be the first time the Strawbridge’s have ever visited Australia and New Zealand.





Sunday February 26, 2023 – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland

Tuesday February 28, 2023 – Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington



Dick and Angel said “We are so excited to finally visit Australia and New Zealand. The tour is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our family and it’s such a honour for us to be able to meet fans of Escape To The Chateau, many of whom have been with us from the very beginning. We can’t wait to give our audiences a deeper insight into our lives and who we are. We’re certainly looking forward to having a bit of fun along the way!”

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by Dick and Angel’s adventures, but retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer and chef Dick, and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel, still have many untold tales to tell.

Audiences will have the chance to gain fascinating insights into what inspired the husband-and-wife team, who fell in love in 2010, to bring their fairytale castle, Chateau de la Motte Husson, back to life and turn it into the flourishing and continually evolving business it is today.

They may be an ‘odd couple’, but the charismatic pair have a love story to share. They will reveal how they ended up in a beautiful castle, with a beautiful family, in a beautiful part of France.

During this highly entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met, and why they dared to do it!

