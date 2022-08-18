MĀORI+ EXCLUSIVE: Stan Walker 'All In' LIVE Concert

In a MĀORI+ exclusive, tune in from 7.45pm Friday 19 August, to an intimate live streamed concert to witness the soulful sounds of award-wining Māori artist, Stan Walker, as he performs all new songs from his latest album ‘All In’ thanks to Spark and Spotify.

This will be the second After Hours Tari Takeover from Whakaata Māori following on from top artist Troy Kingi and his band The Upperclass who performed his Holy Colony Burning Acres album reworked in te Reo Māori in late June. This series aims to showcase Māori artists and this month aligns with the Māori Music Month.

After ‘Te Arohanui’, Stan’s first album in te reo Māori released late last year, this is the musician’s seventh studio album that boasts a star-studded line up with international star Jojo, local legend Scribe and Kiwi chart favourites JessB and Kings to name a few.

With popular singles dropped already across Aotearoa, Don’t Worry Baby (feat. Celina Sharma) and Feelings (feat. Kings), viewers will experience a night of anthems and R&B swag from the Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi & Ngāti Porou star accompanied by a 9-piece band.

Walker wrote recently about the anticipation of this album release on his Instagram, “I love that every song has its own purpose. I love that I got to explore & discover myself in a whole new way musically… I love the freedom I had doing these… I loooved collaborating with soo many different artists, producers, writers, singers, musicians, friends, whānau”.

This album was co-produced by Stan, Sons of Zion’s Matt Sadgrove and Devin Abrams (Shapeshifter, Pacific Heights).

