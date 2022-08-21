NZME Strengthens Its Position As New Zealand’s Home Of Lifestyle

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is further strengthening its position as the country’s home of lifestyle content and audiences, with the launch of an exciting new Sunday lifestyle magazine and announcing key people appointments.

NZME kickstarts its bolstered lifestyle content today - Sunday 21 August - with the launch of Reset – a pullout magazine in a new-look Herald on Sunday and available online. The vibrant new lifestyle magazine will give a glimpse into the lives of both celebrities and everyday people – a practical read, packed with meal-planner recipes from celebrity chefs, parenting tips, sex advice, love stories, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion and puzzles.

Esteemed magazine editor and lifestyle content guru, Jacqui Loates-Haver, has joined the Herald on Sunday team as editor of Reset, with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry including as head of lifestyle, travel and features at NZME-owned BusinessDesk, editor of Kia Ora magazine and editor of New Idea.

“Reset really reflects our typical Sunday state of mind – it’s real, raw, relatable and inclusive, and promises to create a moment of relaxation, as well as allowing readers to refresh and reset for the week ahead,” she says. “With 36 pages of mood boosting content, we are confident there’s something for everyone with Reset and it’ll be Kiwis’ favourite new weekend read.”

Reset’s first cover girl is Kiwi dancing superstar Parris Goebel, who embodies the look and feel of the new magazine: provocative and boundary-pushing.

Reset coincides with the Herald on Sunday’s post-pandemic makeover which includes a bold new vertical masthead, new columnists and beefed-up sport, business and entertainment sections.

NZME also recently announced the appointment of Natasha Callister into the new role of General Manager Lifestyle and Driven, leading the strategic direction and performance of NZME’s market-leading lifestyle, entertainment and automotive portfolio of brands.

Callister has an extensive background working with lifestyle audiences, businesses and e-commerce including in senior leadership roles across NZME as Head of Automotive/Driven and Head of Revenue GrabOne & Driven. Reporting to Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, Carolyn Luey, Callister will be supported by an expert team including Loates-Haver and Susana Leitao, who was recently promoted into the new role of Head of Commercial Products Lifestyle & Driven.

“Lifestyle at NZME is all about giving audiences the experiences they want in the right way and at the right time for them, be it Eat Well when compiling the weekly family meal plan, Viva for the latest fashion or best restaurants, or Reset for a relaxing read when tucked up on the couch on a Sunday. We meet our audiences in moments that matter to them, and whilst our audiences are diverse, the multiple lifestyle platforms and brands NZME offers means that we can show up in different stages across the week for anyone, depending on the experience they are craving at the time,” says Callister.

Further complementing NZME’s print and digital lifestyle platforms is the weekly automotive Vidcast series Zooming With Driven and newly created fashion podcast Viva Talks.

Audiences can also expect to see new immersive experiences later this year from the brands they know and love including Viva, Driven and NZ Herald Lifestyle.

© Scoop Media

