Date Confirmed For Wellington Round The Bays 2023, As Brendan Foot Supersite Becomes Sponsor For Another Year

Following last year’s virtual spin after COVID-19 event limits, Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays is back for another year! New Zealand’s third-largest participatory event is confirmed to take place on 19 February 2023, supported by Brendan Foot Supersite, who are returning as the event’s naming rights partner again in 2023.

“It’s our 11th year sponsoring the event, but we are still just as excited as the very first time. It’s such an iconic event for Wellington, and we love knowing that so many people enjoy it and benefit from taking part,” Dave Foot, Brendan Foot Supersite Dealer Principal, said.

The event’s organiser, Nuku Ora are pleased to have Brendan Foot Supersite back on board and look forward to delivering an event that promotes physical activity, wellbeing, and diversity to the wider Wellington region.

“It’s great to be partnering with Brendan Foot Supersite once again for the 2023 Wellington Round the Bays event. It’s been a pleasure to see the relationship grow between our organisations over the years, and we are both just as excited to see the Wellington region come together in person again following our virtual event in 2022”, Nuku Ora Events Manager, Patrick Pierce said.

Brendan Foot Supersite is looking forward to supporting an initiative that will bring our community together again after the lasting effects of COVID-19.

“The Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays helps connect us to people across the region in a different way from our core business of vehicle sales and servicing. It’s a great opportunity for us to give something back to the community especially after the past couple of years when so many things have been out of reach or cancelled,” Dave added.

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays will take place along the Wellington waterfront, where members of the community can enjoy a day of coming together, regardless of age or ability.

Registrations for Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays 2023 open on the 4th of November 2022. The event is expected to garner a positive return to gatherings for the Wellington region.

