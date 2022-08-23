Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland-bound Gauff Excited To Return To “one Of My Favourite Tournaments”

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: ASB Classic

One of the most exciting rising stars of world tennis, American Coco Gauff, has confirmed her entry in the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 18-year-old, currently ranked fifth in the WTA Race Ranking for rankings in 2022 alone, will return to Auckland after playing here in 2020.

This year, Gauff reached her first singles Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and the number one ranking spot in Doubles following her win at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Gauff was quick to take up the opportunity to return to Auckland after enjoying her first visit to the country two years ago.

“I am super-excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket list tournament of mine before Covid. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland,” said Gauff.

“Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return to because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour.”

Gauff is keen to kick-start a key 2023 season in New Zealand. Her No 1 goal for 2023 is to win a Grand Slam, as well as continuing to grow both inside and outside the game.

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled that Gauff is returning to Stanley St.

“Coco is a brilliant young star both on and off the court. We are just delighted that she wants to come back after having such a good experience two years ago. In that time, she has risen from a budding youngster to one of the world’s stars who is pushing to the very top in the game.

“She has a brilliant all-round game on all surfaces, and in both singles and doubles. Off the court she is a charismatic young player who has captivated fans around the world – and I am sure that will be the case again in Auckland.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson says: “Signing a young superstar of Coco’s ability says a lot about the tournament’s standing on the WTA tour and the experience and manaakitanga (welcome) players enjoy while in Auckland.

“Coco Gauff is one of the young players who represents the future of women’s tennis, and is already among the most talented players in the world. Her signing augers well for an exciting New Year tournament after a three-year hiatus. “

The ASB Classic returns 2 – 14 January, 2023 at the iconic ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley St, Auckland. Join the waitlist to get priority access to purchase tickets when they go on sale. Click HERE or visit www.asbclassic.co.nz/tickets

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 27 September via Ticketek.co.nz

For full details of the ASB Classic for tickets, sponsorship and hospitality: Tickets | ASB Classic

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASB Classic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 