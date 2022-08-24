Retired Go Racing Horses In Healing Role

There are many post racing careers suited to thoroughbreds: breeding, hacking, dressage, eventing, show jumping and polo to name a few, but three former Go Racing horses are doing something a little different at Annarehab in Miranda.

Seize the Moment and the Annie Oakley Bunch

Established in 2016, Annarehab is a multifaceted business taking ex-racehorses with injuries and transitioning them into therapy horses.

“We have two main focuses,” Maria Baigent, who runs Annarehab with her daughter Anna and husband Gary, said.

“Firstly, we exist to provide valuable, noble and useful homes for racehorses unable to be re-purposed for any other avenue and secondly, to invite people of all ages to interact with these horses for their personal growth and well-being.”

The Baigents started Annarehab as a result of Anna’s equine obsession.

“I became involved off the back of a teaching background,” Maria said. “I’ve always been passionate about kids who were different, who didn’t fit the mould and were as a result often misunderstood.

“As Anna began to collect horses, I asked, ‘what can we do with all of these animals?’ I began to search out a qualification I could add to my past employment that could increase my knowledge base and satisfy the community of my determination to provide much needed help to kids and families that were struggling for whatever reason.”

Now a qualified Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) facilitator, Maria and the Annarehab team are the only business in New Zealand providing equine therapy using solely thoroughbreds, of which they have seven.

Equine Assisted Learning is a form of therapy where clients are offered safe experiences with horses for the purpose of learning social-emotional skills, personal development and professional development skills.

“You don’t have to wait too many days to read an article or see a story about the sorry state of mental health services, especially those available to our young people. We offer the community accessible and affordable, real help,” Maria said.

“Horses build confidence, offer non-judgmental friendship, teach honest communication, increase trust, teamwork and problem solving. They have no agenda. They won’t be rushed or ignored or dominated. They will challenge your beliefs about yourself and the world around you. They will stand quietly beside you while you cry or just breathe. They hear your heartbeat, feel your fear and your pain and still chose to stand beside you until you are ready to step back into life.”

Amongst the Annarehab crew of equine therapists are former Go Racing syndicated horses Seize the Moment, Sexabeel (who Anna worked with at Marsh Racing) and Passing Shot.

Eleven-year-old gelding Passing Shot won eleven races, including a Group Three and two listed races for trainer Stephen McKee and the Go Racing The Ace Syndicate.

“He is very easy to work with and really likes teenagers,” Maria said. “He currently has four clients interacting with him each week. He is very good at teaching communication skills and has tons of affection to offer.”

Twelve-year-old gelding Seize The Moment won seven races, including one at Group Three level for the Go Racing With The Dancer Syndicate.

“He’s an insanely intelligent horse whose character shines in therapy,” Maria said.

“He loves the littlies and is very gentle with them. My grandson claims Seizer as his and has been following him around since he could walk. He has two other clients that are also working with him each week. He is a no-nonsense horse with the seniors and really keeps them on their toes but connecting with him in an honest way brings them great rewards.

“He has been apple bobbing champion of the arena three years running and will not be beaten. He was clever enough at his first attempt to empty the bucket then go for the apples whilst everyone else was wallowing around.”

In contrast to Seize The Moment and Passing Shot, Sexabeel did not excel on the racetrack but he seems to have found his niche at Annarehab.

“Sexabeel is the undisputed head of the herd and is a wise and careful leader,” Maria said. “He loves the children and currently has two clients working with him weekly. His reward when he has finished his week is a freestyle jumping session down the lane. He is exuberant and fun loving.”

Each school holidays Annarehab offers a Building Blocks Programme to the community.

“This is our primary programme for personal growth and life skills development,” Maria said. “We take eight children or young people at a time over a three-day period in each week. We also offer weekly sessions either private or small group to cement what the clients have learnt during the holiday programme.”

The team at Go Racing always find their horses suitable post-racing careers and are thrilled to see this trio doing meaningful work at Annarehab.

“The retirement welfare of our horses is very important to us at Go Racing,” said Go Racing’s Albert Bosma. “Often a shareholder from the syndicate will adopt the horses after their racing careers of they go on to show jumping or dressage.

“The Fact that these three superstars can enjoy their well-earned retirement years helping others is just so lovely to see. Thank you to the team at Annarehab for the important work that they do.”

For more info on Annarehab visit www.annarehab.com and be sure to follow their Facebook page Annarehab – Equine Assisted Learning for regular updates.

