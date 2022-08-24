Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Late Te Arawa Leader Set Out His Life And Frank Views On Education And Racism In A Book Due Out In November

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai rā e te rangatira. Rest in peace, chief.

Oratia Books joins with the Curtis whānau, friends, colleagues and Te Arawa iwi in mourning Dr Sir Toby Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao), who passed away on 17 August.

Knowing that he was unwell, over the past year Sir Toby worked with friend and colleague Lorraine Berridge McLeod to record his life story and views on key areas from his stellar career — especially Māori education and leadership, and his experience of racism. His unique memoir intersperses biography with text boxes that analyse key issues like the loss of te reo, religious colonisation, educational underachievement and broadcasting policy.

As Tā Toby’s health failed, Toby, Lorraine and the Oratia team pulled forward publication of his book. Sadly time was against them publishing before he passed, but he did see the book away to the printers.

Toby Curtis – Unfinished Business: Ki hea āpōpō will publish on 17 November this year, three months after Toby’s passing.

It will stand as his legacy to the nation he loved, and sets out a wero (challenge) — as the subtitle indicates, he felt his life’s business to be unfinished. The book concludes by enjoining coming generations to carry on his work, quoting Te Arawa orator, Kepa Ehau:

Whaia ko te mātauranga Pursue the wisdom of knowledge

Hai whitiki mo te iwi So your efforts and achievements

Me ngā uri May be the springboard

Ka toa ai. For future generations to thrive and prosper.

Toby Curtis: Unfinished Business – Ki hea āpōpō, written by Sir Toby Curtis with Lorraine Berridge McLeod. Published by Oratia Books

Publication date: 17 November 2022

ISBN: 978-1-99-004230-0 | RRP $39.99 | Paperback

www.oratia.co.nz

