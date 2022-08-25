Ford & Bai Make Junior Presidents Cup Team

A couple of New Zealanders have been selected to play in the Junior Presidents Cup at Myers Park Country Club, the week before the biennial Presidents Cup.

Jayden Ford (Judgeford Golf Club) automatically qualified, snapping up the tenth spot in the 12-man team, while Joshua Bai (Akarana Golf Club) got the call up from the team captain and two-time PGA Tour winner Tim Clark as a captain’s pick.

So far, 11 of the 12 international team members have been selected to play in Charlotte, North Carolina, from September 19 – 20. The final team member will be picked on September 8.

It’s the first time two New Zealanders have made the side, and they’ll look to make more history by snatching the trophy off the US, who has won it both times the event has been played previously.

The two-day event will see the players team up in foursomes and four-ball, then play singles, playing a similar but shortened version of the Presidents Cup.

They’re both ecstatic at making the team.

“It’s pretty surreal. I was pretty overwhelmed and really excited to get over there and start playing.

“It’s extremely validating [to make the team]. I think I was a couple of spots outside and I was conscious of the selection and the deadline coming up, so to sneak in there is great,” Ford says.

Bai shares a similar feeling.

“I’m really excited. I’m playing the Junior Players the week beforehand too, so to get picked and to go over and play in the International team alongside Jayden is pretty cool. I’m hoping we can play in the foursomes or fourball together too,” Bai explains.

Captain Tim Clark selected Bai as the first of his two captain’s picks. He says he has faith in the New Zealander.

“There are many young men deserving of a spot on my team, and any one of them would have been a worthy pick,” Clark said. “I decided to take Joshua Bai, firstly because he has proven himself deserving of his spot, and secondly, because he narrowly missed out on one of the ten automatic bids.”

Both Ford and Bai recently travelled to the US to play several elite amateur events, including the US Junior Amateur, where Ford placed equal second in the stroke play.

The pair have spent plenty of time travelling and competing with each other and hope that captain Tim Clark will pair them together in the foursomes and four-ball.

“I’m really looking forward to going over and playing with Josh, to be honest. It should be really cool, and hopefully, we get to partner up in the foursomes and four-ball; that would be good fun.

“Just experiencing the week with Josh will be pretty cool,” Ford says.

They’ll play in the Junior Players at TPC Sawgrass the week before.

