Making Music Together: PESE! FASI! PŪORO!

Sunday, 28 August 2022, 5:34 am
Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

27th August 2022

At 3pm on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon in Manukau, the Due Drop Events Centre played host to an afternoon of wonderous music making where the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra were joined by over 50 of South Auckland’s best young musical talent from Sistema Aotearoa.

Director of APO Connecting, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s education and community outreach programme, Thomas Hamill explained, “Pese! Fasi! Pūoro! is an annual partnership concert where we perform alongside the young rangatahi from Sistema Aotearoa. It is wonderful for the musicians from the orchestra to have seen the development of the tamariki of Sistema from beginners, just starting out on their instruments, to the artists that have joined us today.” Hamill was also delighted to welcome Tongan Conductor Kali Halapua to lead the orchestra in a specially arranged version of Tongan hymn 'Eiki Koe 'Ofa A'au. “Finding ways to connect with audiences you don’t typically see at orchestral concerts is critical to the future of the artform and playing captivating music from cultures outside the western classical traditions is a key part to this.”

For Halapua this was the first time conducting the APO; “I delighted by the warm embrace I received from the orchestra and it was a real mind blowing experience.” Glowing after her APO debut she added, “I have received so much support pre and post event from Sistema and the APO it was wonderful”. Halapua was joined for 'Eiki Koe 'Ofa A'au by soloists Linda Filimoehala and Tavite Tonga who played the melody on Euphonium and Trombone accompanied by a rich string sound with players from Sistema and the APO. When asked why this particular piece was chosen she explained “The hymn is well loved and universally sung across all denominations, ages and Tongan diaspora. It is an important hymn that brings people together.” Much like this event.

For more APO community events please see www.apo.co.nz and if you know of young aspiring musicians in the Ōtara community go to www.sistemaaotearoa.org.nz to see what opportunities there are available for them.

