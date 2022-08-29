20 Years Of The Latin America And Spain Film Festival In Aotearoa New Zealand

We are delighted to announce that this year, the Latin America and Spain Film festival will be presenting its 20th edition, celebrating the strong ties and relationships that have been built up during these years between New Zealand and the participating nations.

In 2022, the Festival brings together nine countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, and Spain) with Argentina as this year’s host.

The festival will open in Wellington on September 3rd.

A specially selected collection of films in a variety of categories will be screened, with the main goal of bringing New Zealand’s audience closer to the history, culture, and social developments of Latin America and Spain, through the work of each country’s fascinating local film industry.

This is a free, non-profit cultural event that will be running from September to December in 11 locations: Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Waiheke Island, Wellington, and Wanganui.

As in all our previous editions, we are most grateful for the support of our sponsors and local communities, including a number of Latin American and Spanish groups, all of whom put considerable effort and enthusiasm into ensuring the success of this event.

LASFF’s organizing committee invites everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand to enjoy this opportunity and to get closer to Latin America and Spain. We are confident that the next stage might be a chance to visit one or more of this group of nations and experience first-hand their diverse and rich cultures.

Full details about the LASFF can be found at https://www.lasffnz.co.nz/

