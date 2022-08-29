NZME’s Coast & Go Media Countdown Top All-time ‘Feel Good’ Songs

For the fourth year running, Coast - New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s much-loved radio network, is partnering with Go Media - the country’s largest independent outdoor media provider to countdown the 500 best ‘Feel Good’ songs of all time.

From today – Monday 29 August, Coast, which forms part of NZME’s impressive stable of audio platforms, will play out the top 500 songs as voted by Coast listeners over the past three weeks. As each song is played out on air – all 78 of Go Media’s dynamic billboards nationwide will tell consumers what song and artist is playing on air at that very time, and what number in the countdown it is.

Toni Street, co-host of Coast’s Feel Good Breakfast show, says: “I’ve now been part of three Coast Feel Good 500 countdowns, and I’m so excited for this year! There is a real buzz around which songs will make the top 100, the top ten and then eventually the number one ‘feel good’ song - it’s all voted by our loyal listeners, so it’s a genuine surprise for everyone,” she says.

Toni and her Coast Feel Good Breakfast co-hosts Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace have already revealed their favourites for the 2022 countdown. Toni Street’s vote went to Billy Joel’s River of Dreams, whilst Jason Reeves’ top pick was Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now. Sam Wallace chose Katrina and the Waves’ Walking on Sunshine, which fittingly was also the music for the Coast Feel Good Breakfast team’s latest television commercial.

David Brice, Coast Content Director says: “The immediacy of radio is a perfect match with Go Media’s 78 huge digital screens around New Zealand to give listeners real-time updates on the Feel Good 500 countdown as we progress to number one!”

Tyler Christie, Agency Account Manager at Go Media says: "Kiwi and community are a huge part of what Go Media is about and it's our privilege to once again be involved with such a beloved campaign like the Coast's Feel Good 500 Campaign.”

The nationwide interactive digital media display is made possible thanks to an innovative marketing automation platform designed by AdTrek.

Click here for Coast frequencies nationwide, or download the free iHeartRadio App to listen live.

