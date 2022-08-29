Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Highball Cocktail Festival Cancelled For 2022

Monday, 29 August 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Highball Cocktail Festival

The Wellington Culinary Events Trust (WCET) has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Highball festival, which was scheduled to take place on 23 & 24 September 2022.

Established in 2019, Highball has been an up-and-coming festival for the WCET, who are the team behind the highly successful Visa Wellington On a Plate (VWOAP) and Beervana events.

The festival was cancelled for a number of reasons, including low ticket sales and current pressures on the hospitality sector.

The strong legacy of Beervana and VWOAP has meant another strong year for WCET’s two biggest events, despite ongoing challenges for the events and hospitality industry.

The success of Cocktail Wellington and positive feedback on Highball in 2021, shows that there is a strong thirst for a cocktail and spirits event in Wellington.

The WCET will continue working with the hospitality industry to align Highball with other VWOAP activities in 2023.

