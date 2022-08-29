Visit ‘Our Other Islands’ - On Whakaata Māori

Join musician Troy Kingi as he goes offshore to visit some of the most interesting other islands of Aotearoa to see, ‘What does it really look like to live on an island?’ ‘What does it mean to be kaitiaki?’ And what do the pasts, present and futures of these motu look like?

Troy Kingi

OUR OTHER ISLANDS, is a six part documentary series, produced by Alex Bradshaw of Fire Fire and funded by Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, launching on MAORI+ and Whakaata Māori on Monday 29 August 7.30pm,.

Troy Kingi meets the people who call these islands home and gets a glimpse into their unique lifestyles. Follow his journey as he listens to their stories, joins them to catch some kai, understands the islands’ struggles and what it is like being kaitiaki for the lands they love.

Episode one sees Troy diving in a paua-lined moana, feast on some Tīti, meet a local weka and connect with the people who are reconnecting with their roots on Rakiura.

“Everything is interconnected, the land here with all these sanctuaries with birds out there, with the moana, it’s just an ecosystem so they look after every little aspect of it in order for it to thrive.”

In episode four, Troy visits Matakana Island and finds himself being embraced by the people who fought for Matakana as it stands today, planting the seeds for what it could be tomorrow.

“It feels like everything they do is for the benefit of this island and their whakapapa,” says Troy Kingi.

In other episodes Troy travels to Kāpiti, Aotea (Great Barrier Island), the Bay of Islands, and the Marlborough Sounds.

PROGRAMME BILLINGS:

MONDAY 29 AUGUST 7.30 PM – RAKIURA – THE PEARL IN THE OYSTER – Troy travels to the deep south and connects with the locals who are living in ‘the pearl of the oyster’ while also reconnecting with their roots on Rakiura.

MONDAY 05 MAHURU 7.30 PM – AOTEA - COMING HOME – Join Troy on Aotea as he explores what it means to create opportunities on a remote island with limited resources and how it feels to come back home.

MONDAY 12 MAHURU 7.30 PM – MARLBOROUGH SOUNDS - FULL CIRCLE – Troy talks honey, kawakawa, mussels, snapper and paua with the locals and ends up coming full circle as he walks into the past with knowledge of the future.

MONDAY 19 MAHURU 7.30 PM – MATAKANA - PLANTING THE SEEDS Troy is embraced by the people who fought for Matakana Island as it stands today and are planting the seeds for what it could be tomorrow.

MONDAY 26 MAHURU 7.30 PM – BAY OF ISLANDS - PARTNERSHIP – Join Troy in the Bay of Islands as he meets Māori and Pākehā locals who all want the best for their Islands.

MONDAY 3 OCTOBER 7.30 PM – KĀPITI – WALKING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE TĪPUNA - Troy is welcomed by one special whanau on Kāpiti island who are walking in the footsteps of their tīpuna in a bid to restore the island.

