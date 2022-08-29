Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Club To Celebrate 5 Olympic Golds

Monday, 29 August 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Rowing Club

The Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club will celebrate “5 Olympic Golds” at a gala dinner to be hosted at Toitoi on November 19 2022.

Club president Gavin Foulsham said the Club had spawned 5 gold medallists starting with Keith Trask in 1984 at the Los Angeles Olympics. “Since then we have had Georgina and Caroline Evers-Swidells (2 Golds) and of course Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.” he says.

“Emma and Tom’s success at Tokyo was an absolute highlight and we didnt get to celebrate that because of covid lock-downs so we want to put that right,” he says

The Hawke’s Bay Rowing club, which was established in 1876, is belived to be the most successful club in the Hawke’s Bay, in terms of Olympic success.

Twigg and Mackintosh, now based in Cambridge, both note the importance of Club in creating the foundation for their success.

“We had great coaches and a solid grounding at the Club. This gave us early success and the Olympic dream seemed attainable, even from an early age,” they said.

Mackintosh recalled being part of a winning novice 8 at the NZ Club champs in 2011. “I was 14 at the time and it remains a highlight,” he said.

The club is expecting up to 300 guests at the black tie dinner and hopes to have all gold medallists present. Master of Ceremonies will be rowing great, and double Olympic Gold medallist, Eric Murray.

Foulsham said the dinner would double as a fundraiser. “We want to raise $100,000 on the night. It might sound ambitious but we already have an anonymous donor who is providing $20,000 so we are off to a great start,” he said

Tickets are available from Eventfinda at $195 each or $1,950 for a table of 10.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Rowing Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 