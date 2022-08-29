Sony Announces Winners For The 2022 Catchlight Film Festival Celebrating Australian And NZ Storytellers & Filmmakers

Winners of the 2022 Catchlight Film Festival: The Urn by Ash Gray, Ink Train by Olly Sindle, River Nile by Leighton Bond and Swings & Roundabouts by Tahlia Mag

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – MONDAY 29 AUGUST 2022: Sony is honoured to announce the winners of the second annual Catchlight Film Festival, which recognises filmmakers from Australia and New Zealand that have chosen to tell their stories with a Sony camera. Our judges, Yolande Ramke (Non-Fiction), Tim Ferguson (Fiction), Kim Batterham (Student Fiction) & Sony Music Australia (Music Video) chose the four winning films from the remarkable 17 finalist films in this year’s line up.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ commented, “I continue to be blown away by the talented filmmakers that submitted entries in this year’s Catchlight Film Festival. The creativity, dedication and passion of these storytellers is evident in the work they submitted. Congratulations to everyone who worked on these amazing films and especially to the four winning films and their crew. The Australian & New Zealand film industry is in good hands!”

Fiction Winner

The Urn by Ash Gray

Shot on: Alpha 7S II

Emerson’s life changes forever when she purchases an urn from an op shop and unknowingly awakens the evil within it. Frustrated with her mundane life and unfulfilling relationship, the urn interprets Emerson’s thoughts and grants her the simplest and darkest desires for a price, blood. Emerson makes extravagant wishes ranging from decant sweets to diamonds. Upon returning home from work Emerson’s boyfriend Josh, sees her new treasures and a fight ensues. Frustrated and furious about the argument, a fleeting thought in anger is interpreted, and the urn literally rips Josh’s heart out. Terrified and intoxicated by its power, Emerson struggles with the idea of destroying the urn. Eventually, she summons the strength to throw it into the lake. Emerson returns home to Josh’s body still lying on the ground and finds the urn unharmed. She picks up the urn and storms outside; she smashes it to pieces. When she walks back inside, the urn has once again reappeared perfectly intact. Distraught, Emerson collapses on the ground. There she thinks of a plan: she puts her hand inside the urn and tries to wish her boyfriend back to life. The urn takes a copious amount of blood from her, more than she has to give. Only then does she see the true evil of the urn and the entity that inhabits it. Unable to pay the price of a wish so big, the urn kills Emerson. The urn makes its way back to the op shop and catches the eye of a shop assistant.

Non-Fiction Winner

Ink Train by Olly Sindle

Shot on: Alpha 7S II

Since COVID, the world has re-defined the very nature of work and commuting. This film re-imagines the daily train commute as an exploration of the shared human connections that have always been present but are often invisible within such environments.

Music Video Winner

River Nile – Elsy Wameyo by Leighton Bond

Shot on: FX6

The music video follows Elsy Wameyo, channelling the environment of her Kenyan homeland in the juxtaposed surroundings of South Australia. Elsy, describing the song says: “ I had been so weak, fighting a battle that was never mine. This song came about after I learned to strategically use the power within.” She added, “I journeyed with this song to find a place of rest. I reached a level where I no longer had to work. Instead, is used the forces around me to gain altitude. The moment I found it, it was game over for everyone else.

This is where much of the visual inspiration is drawn from; from the more literal scenes showing Elsy performing, seemingly floating on a river, contrasted against her stood in the centre of from in front of an urban scene, while figures behind her flight to get to her.

Due to budget and crew restraints, the entire video had to be shot only using natural light, with the occasional bounce or manipulation with small reflectors. This meant we were relying on Sony’s excellent reputation ad a low light ‘beast’ for the darker locations. This, among many other thigs, was a huge contributor in shooting the entire video on the Sony FX6.

Student Fiction Winner

Swings & Roundabouts by Tahlia Mag

Shot on: Sony FX6

Finn and Amber have been friends their wholes lives, and as long as Finn can remember he has loved her more than anyone else. One unassuming Summer evening Finn is compelled to finally confess his feelings for her.

SPECIAL LAURELS

Best Cinematography in Fiction, supported by Videocraft

Let Me Be by Aiden Green

Best Cinematography in Non-Fiction, supported by Lemac

Gone with the Wing by Andrew Englisch

Best Cinematography in Music Video, supported by Lemac

Mayali by Jesse Leaman

Best Cinematography in Student Fiction, supported by Atomos

Bomb Voyage by Kristoffer Lucia

Best Sony Lens Work

Amie – Life Underwater by Danny Escort

The awards were announced on Saturday August 27th at the red carpet awards ceremony held in Sydney.

The Sony Film Festival will return in 2023.

