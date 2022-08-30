Night At Auckland Museum Returns In October

Night at Auckland Museum returns in October with Glorious Greeks, an immersive after-hours theatrical experience that takes children back to school, and back in time.

The popular, sell-out event Night at Auckland Museum will come to life once more this school holidays at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. With two floors filled with fun activities, Night at Auckland Museum: Glorious Greeks brings the incredible history and mythology of this golden age back to life in a wonderful interactive experience for all ages.

Across six nights in October, the Auckland Museum will see its galleries animated with a large-scale performance event. On Monday 3, Wednesday 5, Thursday 6, Monday 10, Wednesday 12 and Friday 14 October the Museum doors will open for a unique Glorious Greeks experience.

“We love watching the faces of children (and their adults) light up as they wander the Museum at night; they finally get to see what happens after the doors close” shares Jo Brookbanks, Auckland Museum Public Programme Content Specialist. “They may be surprised to find it taken over by a bunch of eccentric characters, who will bring the ancient Greek world to life. “

During Night at Auckland Museum: Glorious Greeks the classical columns of Auckland Museum will be transformed into an ancient Greek academy, where the whole family can join the cast of colourful actors to learn about the heroes and monsters, gods and goddesses, warriors and wise women behind the legends of this long-lost civilisation.

The night begins with quick stroll through the amazing Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors & Heroes exhibition, then navigating the Museum’s darkened galleries by torchlight - uncovering a multitude of mysteries and mythology at every turn, meeting characters along the way, all with stories to tell, lessons to share, and challenges to complete!

Athena’s Academy offers the chance to study medicine with Hippocrates, learn how to tame mythological beasts with heroic Herakles, and find out what life in Sparta was really like. Sampling the ‘delights’ of ancient Greek food, recreating the arts and fashion of the time, and seeing mythical stories brought to life, are just some the incredible experiences on offer at Night at Auckland Museum: Glorious Greeks.

“Kids, and their adults, always get into the spirit of Night at Auckland Museum, whether it’s dressing up as characters (there’ll be spot prizes for our favourites) or participating in the hilarity. We are delighted that Night at Auckland Museum is back after a pandemic-imposed pause“, says Brookbanks.



Night at Auckland Museum is a sell-out event, so don’t wait to get your tickets for this unique, immersive and educational event. Tickets are on sale now.

MON 3, WED 5, THU 6, MON 10, WED 12 & FRI 14 OCT, 6PM - 8.30PM

ENTER VIA TE AO MĀRAMA SOUTH ATRIUM

GENERAL ADMISSION $35, MEMBERS $31.50

DOOR SALES $40, MEMBER DOOR SALES $36

Door sales subject to availability

