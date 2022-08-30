Suncorp New Zealand Steps Up For Cancer Research And Treatment

Nearly 400 Suncorp New Zealand employees, partners and supporters will this week launch into 6 weeks of Spirit to Cure activity right across New Zealand to raise money for cancer research, support and prevention.

Spirit to Cure is an employee–led initiative to raise money for the Cancer Research Trust and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand which, with the help of sponsors and supporters from across the insurance and broader business sector, has already exceeded its $200,000 fundraising target.

Beginning this Friday in Auckland at Eden Park Stadium, Spirit to Cure participants will step up more than 5000 steps around the stadium loop; on September 30 participants in Christchurch will complete a 5.2 km uphill walk through the Otautahi Christchurch Adventure Park, and fundraisers in Wellington will complete two laps and step up the 5200 stairs of Sky Stadium on 13 October.

Jane Brewer, Suncorp New Zealand’s EGM Consumer and a driving force behind the initiative is stepping up to take part in all three fundraising events and says Spirit to Cure fundraising has exemplified the passion and commitment of Suncorp people.

“Our Suncorp New Zealand purpose focuses on building futures and protecting what matters and Spirit to Cure is our way of extending this purpose into our communities. The passion and commitment of our people and supporters in fundraising for our cancer research Spirit to Cure partners has been inspiring and we’re not done fundraising yet.

“We’re honoured to be raising money for the invaluable work the Cancer Research Trust and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand are doing for New Zealanders impacted by cancer and we’re proud to be helping these charities make a positive difference to so many lives.”

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand Head of Support Services and Operations, Emma Barker says given the seriousness of blood cancer conditions and complexity and high-risk nature of treatments, the funding of ongoing high-quality research into the prevention, treatment and a cure is essential.

“We have some really exciting therapies on the horizon and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand has significantly increased its support into research over the past few years including establishing a research unit at the University of Auckland alongside providing nationwide research grants.

“The support Suncorp New Zealand is providing us through Spirit to Cure will help us continue our work in funding high quality blood cancer research, help those with cancer to make sense of their diagnosis and navigate their treatment pathways and provide financial support to assist with relieving the some of the burden cancer brings to individuals, whanau and communities.”

Ki te kotahi te kākaho, ka whati; Ki te kāpuia, e kore e whati

When we stand alone, we are vulnerable; but together, we are unbreakable.

