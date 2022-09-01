Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZRL Secondary Schools Boys Premiership Enters The Business End Of The Competition

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 7:41 pm
Press Release: NZRL

The Boys Premiership Semi-Finals are set to take place tomorrow after a hectic three days. Southern Cross Campus claimed a spot in the semi-finals as they upset competition favourites and Auckland competition winners St Pauls College in yesterday’s marquee fixture.. The South Auckland school joins St Thomas of Canterbury as the teams that go to the finals in Pool A.

Pool B sees Auckland’s De La Salle and Rotorua Boys cement their spots in the next stage as Rotorua took down Mt Albert Grammar 22-10. Rotorua Boys have grown as the competition has gone on and look like a solid dark horse who could upset the more established schools.

Schools that missed finals will be looking to end their tournaments strongly as Mt Albert Grammar takes on Wesley College in another Auckland Derby.

With Taikura unable to continue in the competition, St Pauls College played their final game today against St Thomas, winning 8-4 in a tight contest.

Tomorrow’s action sees Southern Cross take on De La Salle in an Auckland derby. In contrast, surprise powerhouse St Thomas of Canterbury takes on Rotorua Boys in an exciting and close match-up.

The Boys and Girls Championship continue their respective pool games, and the Inaugural U15 Boys Invitational Tournament kicks off as hosts Western Heights takes on Taikura at 10 am. 

BOYS PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS – 2ND SEPTEMBER 2022

ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY VS ROTORUA BOYS – 10:00AM FIELD 3

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE VS SOUTHERN CROSS – 10:00AM FIELD 2 (LIVESTREAM)

MT ALBERT COLLEGE VS WESLEY COLLEGE – 10:45AM FIELD 5

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZRL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 