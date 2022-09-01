NZRL Secondary Schools Boys Premiership Enters The Business End Of The Competition

The Boys Premiership Semi-Finals are set to take place tomorrow after a hectic three days. Southern Cross Campus claimed a spot in the semi-finals as they upset competition favourites and Auckland competition winners St Pauls College in yesterday’s marquee fixture.. The South Auckland school joins St Thomas of Canterbury as the teams that go to the finals in Pool A.

Pool B sees Auckland’s De La Salle and Rotorua Boys cement their spots in the next stage as Rotorua took down Mt Albert Grammar 22-10. Rotorua Boys have grown as the competition has gone on and look like a solid dark horse who could upset the more established schools.

Schools that missed finals will be looking to end their tournaments strongly as Mt Albert Grammar takes on Wesley College in another Auckland Derby.

With Taikura unable to continue in the competition, St Pauls College played their final game today against St Thomas, winning 8-4 in a tight contest.

Tomorrow’s action sees Southern Cross take on De La Salle in an Auckland derby. In contrast, surprise powerhouse St Thomas of Canterbury takes on Rotorua Boys in an exciting and close match-up.

The Boys and Girls Championship continue their respective pool games, and the Inaugural U15 Boys Invitational Tournament kicks off as hosts Western Heights takes on Taikura at 10 am.

BOYS PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS – 2ND SEPTEMBER 2022

ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY VS ROTORUA BOYS – 10:00AM FIELD 3

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE VS SOUTHERN CROSS – 10:00AM FIELD 2 (LIVESTREAM)

MT ALBERT COLLEGE VS WESLEY COLLEGE – 10:45AM FIELD 5

