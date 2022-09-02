Welcome To A New Age Of Play

Thanks to an outdated stereotype that gaming is only for the boys, women and gender diverse players have been underrepresented and their options for self-expression have been limited to dark gaming gear, fits that don’t suit their needs and a niche selection of avatars.

But the stereotype is far from the truth with women representing almost 50% of the gaming community globally and today Logitech G is ushering in a new age of play, announcing a collection that puts inclusivity first.

“Much of the gaming industry has been stuck in a one-size-fits-all mentality. But that hasn’t reflected the wide range of consumers who are focused on self-expression and playing games for fun, and it certainly didn’t fit Logitech’s commitment to delivering solutions for all gamers. When we looked at our own gaming products, we realized we could be doing more,” said Ujesh Desai, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G.

The Aurora collection is designed to be gender inclusive, not gender exclusive, addressing the needs and wants of women gamers while also appealing to all gamers who want a playful and curated experience.

Concepted and created by a team of predominantly women leaders at Logitech the collection prioritises comfort, approachability and the joy of play. Changes to traditional shapes and functions were made to accommodate longer hair, glasses, earrings and smaller hand sizes while the design team broke away from typical sharp edges, dark colours and loud aesthetics.

The collection includes a wireless gaming headset, two keyboards (one wired and one wireless), a wireless mouse and eight accessories that offer endless customisation options including the ability to add Pink Dawn and Green Flash elements to the White Mist base colour. A special edition Blue Yeti microphone will also be available in Pink Dawn and White Mist to complement the collection.

Encouraging players to come as they are and play their heart out whether in a social or competitive setting, the collection delivers the advanced features gamers expect including Logitech G’s signature gaming grade technologies; LIGHTSPEED wireless and Blue VO!CE.

Walking the talk in more ways than one, Logitech G’s ongoing commitment to challenging the status quo has also led to a partnership with Getty Images that will see 50% of image results feature women when the term ‘gamer’ is searched in its royalty free library. Logitech is also committing to include women in 50% of all advertising and marketing assets to properly represent the global gaming community.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G Aurora collection is available in NZ early September 2022 from www.logitechg.com and all major tech retailers.

The Logitech G735 has a suggested retail price of $429.90. The Logitech G715 and Logitech G713 Gaming Keyboards have suggested retail prices of $399.90 and $319.90, respectively. The special edition Blue Yeti USB microphone for the Aurora Collection has a suggested retail price of $279.90. The Logitech G705 has a suggested retail price of $179.90. Accessories for the collection are available at www.logitechg.com. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

