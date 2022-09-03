Waisake Salabiau And Sharnyze Pihema Headline NZRL Secondary Schools Teams Of The Tournament

Rotorua Boys Waisake Salabiau and Manurewa’s Sharnyze Pihema spear head the secondary school team of the tournaments for 2022.

A standout in each game for the Rotorua side, Salabiau has been instrumental in his side’s journey to the Premiership final. Tall and quick with nimble feet, the Fijian winger has been a handful for any side he has come up against.Manurewa half Sharnyze Pihema has taken the competition by storm throughout the week.

The running five-eight is tall and robust with deft footwork, which she uses to damage defensive lines. Pihema is not only a wicked talent but is a leader for a Manurewa side looking to capture the Girls Championship title.Waisake Salabiau is joined by an extremely talented pool of players, including his opposite wing Malakai Cama, St Pauls fullback Sio Kali, St Thomas and South Island 20s half Oliver Lawry, second-rower Rodney Tuipuloto-Vea from De La Salle and Southern Cross’ Elijah Salesa Leaumoana.The Girls Championship side in 2022 has been dominated by finalists Manurewa High and Auckland Girl’s Grammar.

AGGS fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee is joined by the emerging talent award winner and teammate Giovanni Suani, while Southern Cross’ Shanthie Lui enters the side as the only player not from AGGS or Manurewa.

Boys Grade Team of the Tournament

NGAHEKE NEPATA ST THOMAS MALAKAI CAMA ROTORUA BOYS SIO KALI ST PAULS KEISAIA SU’A ST PAULS WAISAKE SALABIAU ROTORUA BOYS - MVP WILLIAM PILIU ST PAULS OLIVER LAWRY ST THOMAS LAMONYE MATU SOUTHERN CROSS MALACHI TONY DE LA SALLE SIONE TUPOU ROTORUA BOYS ALEKOLASIMI JONES ST PAULS RODNEY TUIPULOTU – VEA DE LA SALLE ELIJAH SALESA LEAUMOANA SOUTHERN CROSS ZACKARIAH STEPHENSON ST PAULS IETI JEFF SAMUELU DE LA SALLE KAYLISE FATIALOFA DE LA SALLE NOAH HARMER – CAMPBELL ST THOMAS COOPER TE HAU ST THOMAS MARAKI AUMUA ROTORUA BOYS

Girls Grade Team of the Tournament

BRAXTON SORENSEN-MCGEE AGGS VIOLET HIKU MANUREWA GIOVANNA SUANI AGGS KINGSLEE HOHAIA MANUREWA FAITH TAVITA AGGS SHARNYZE PIHEMA MANUREWA - MVP CAITLYN-JAIN BUSHELL AGGS LOSE KULI AGGS CHEVY BROUGH MANUREWA CLEO SAUAGA AGGS SERIAH PALEPALE AGGS JUNE WESTERLUND MANUREWA PAEA UILOY AGGS JONESHA KATIPA-BLAKELOCK MANUREWA LATESHA MITCHENER AGGS MIA JONES AGGS SHANTHIE LUI SOUTHERN CROSS

