Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waisake Salabiau And Sharnyze Pihema Headline NZRL Secondary Schools Teams Of The Tournament

Saturday, 3 September 2022, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Rotorua Boys Waisake Salabiau and Manurewa’s Sharnyze Pihema spear head the secondary school team of the tournaments for 2022. 

A standout in each game for the Rotorua side, Salabiau has been instrumental in his side’s journey to the Premiership final. Tall and quick with nimble feet, the Fijian winger has been a handful for any side he has come up against.Manurewa half Sharnyze Pihema has taken the competition by storm throughout the week. 

The running five-eight is tall and robust with deft footwork, which she uses to damage defensive lines. Pihema is not only a wicked talent but is a leader for a Manurewa side looking to capture the Girls Championship title.Waisake Salabiau is joined by an extremely talented pool of players, including his opposite wing Malakai Cama, St Pauls fullback Sio Kali, St Thomas and South Island 20s half Oliver Lawry, second-rower Rodney Tuipuloto-Vea from De La Salle and Southern Cross’ Elijah Salesa Leaumoana.The Girls Championship side in 2022 has been dominated by finalists Manurewa High and Auckland Girl’s Grammar. 

AGGS fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee is joined by the emerging talent award winner and teammate Giovanni Suani, while Southern Cross’ Shanthie Lui enters the side as the only player not from AGGS or Manurewa. 

Boys Grade Team of the Tournament

  1. NGAHEKE NEPATA ST THOMAS
  2. MALAKAI CAMA ROTORUA BOYS
  3. SIO KALI ST PAULS
  4. KEISAIA SU’A ST PAULS
  5. WAISAKE SALABIAU ROTORUA BOYS - MVP
  6. WILLIAM PILIU ST PAULS
  7. OLIVER LAWRY ST THOMAS
  8. LAMONYE MATU SOUTHERN CROSS
  9. MALACHI TONY DE LA SALLE
  10. SIONE TUPOU ROTORUA BOYS
  11. ALEKOLASIMI JONES ST PAULS
  12. RODNEY TUIPULOTU – VEA DE LA SALLE
  13. ELIJAH SALESA LEAUMOANA SOUTHERN CROSS
  14. ZACKARIAH STEPHENSON ST PAULS
  15. IETI JEFF SAMUELU DE LA SALLE
  16. KAYLISE FATIALOFA DE LA SALLE
  17. NOAH HARMER – CAMPBELL ST THOMAS
  18. COOPER TE HAU ST THOMAS
  19. MARAKI AUMUA ROTORUA BOYS

Girls Grade Team of the Tournament

  1. BRAXTON SORENSEN-MCGEE AGGS
  2. VIOLET HIKU MANUREWA
  3. GIOVANNA SUANI AGGS
  4. KINGSLEE HOHAIA MANUREWA
  5. FAITH TAVITA AGGS
  6. SHARNYZE PIHEMA MANUREWA - MVP
  7. CAITLYN-JAIN BUSHELL AGGS
  8. LOSE KULI AGGS
  9. CHEVY BROUGH MANUREWA
  10. CLEO SAUAGA AGGS
  11. SERIAH PALEPALE AGGS
  12. JUNE WESTERLUND MANUREWA
  13. PAEA UILOY AGGS
  14. JONESHA KATIPA-BLAKELOCK MANUREWA
  15. LATESHA MITCHENER AGGS
  16. MIA JONES AGGS
  17. SHANTHIE LUI SOUTHERN CROSS

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 