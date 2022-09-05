Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

LUCKY DIP - ON THE ROAD (and Coming To A Town Near You!)

Monday, 5 September 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Buckle Up Whānau – the maddest tv game show is rolling out across the country. 

Whakaata Māori is taking its funniest show on the road to 13 towns across Aotearoa. 

Reviewed by STUFF as ‘New Zealand’s best new gameshow’, LUCKY DIP is a game show that invites contestants on stage to try their luck at trivial questions, amusing games and challenges.  Those who get through a round are in the pool for amazing prizes. 

Hosted by Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa, the show will visit 13 towns from Kaikoura to Kaitaia from September 15.  

“I’m super stoked that Marcia and I are leading the charge to bring the energy and ridiculousness of LUCKY DIP to communities.  The prizes are unreal this year.  There are no losers.  The only winners are whānau,” says Luke Bird. 

The rules of the game are simple. 

Answer two pātai (questions) right and choose a ball from the barrel. To get the prize the contestant must successfully complete a challenge. They then get the option to keep the prize or complete a second challenge and choose another. 

Anyone who’d like to be part of the audience for the best gameshow in Aotearoa can book their free tickets for LUCKY DIP in their town through the Eventfinda website here or go to: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/Lucky Dip On the Road. You may even win a prize yourself! 

People can also check out the Whakaata Māori Facebook page for event details and a link to book tickets. 

All shows start at 6.00 PM. 

LUCKY DIP ON THE ROAD – COMING TO: 

TAUMARUNUI – THURSDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 6.00 PM

Taumarunui War Memorial, 153 Hakiaha Street, Taumarunui 

HĀWERA – SATURDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 6.00 PM

Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion Street, Hāwera 

FEILDING – THURSDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 6.00 PM

Feilding Civic Centre, 84 Aorangi Street, Feilding 

ŌTAKI – SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 6.00 PM

Ōtaki War Memorial, 69 Main Street, Ōtaki 

NAPIER – MONDAY 10 OCTOBER 6.00 PM

Tamatea High School, School Hall, 61 Freyberg Avenue, Tamatea, Napier 

WAIROA – WEDNESDAY 12 OCTOBER 6.00 PM

Wairoa College School Hall, Lucknow Street, Wairoa 

RANGIORA – FRIDAY 28 OCTOBER 6.00 PM

Rangiora Town Hall, 303 High Street, Rangiora 

KAIKŌURA – SUNDAY 30 OCTOBER 6.00 PM

Kaikōura Memorial Hall, 32 Esplanade Kaikōura 

PUKEKOHE – THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER 6.00 PM

Pukekohe North School, School Hall, Beatty Road, Pukekohe 

ŌHOPE – TUESDAY 15 NOVEMBER 6.00 PM

Ōhope Community Hall, Bluett Road, Ōhope 

KAWERAU - THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER 6.00 PM

Kawerau Town Hall, Kawerau  

KAITAIA – THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER 6.00 PM

Te Ahu, corner of SH1 and Mathews Ave, Kaitaia 

WHANGĀREI – SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER 6.00 PM

Tikipunga High School Hall, 194 Corks Road, Tikipunga

