How To Stay Cybersafe While Metaverse Gaming

Metaverse gaming is a fully immersive experience that allows you to connect with others and earn digital items with real-world value.

You may be wondering, “What is the metaverse?” While often used as a vague term, the metaverse is a network of digital worlds designed to help users connect. Of all the things you can do in this virtual replication of our physical world, one of the most popular is gaming. But what are the pros, cons, and cybersecurity issues Kiwis need to understand? Check out this guide to learn more.

Pros of gaming in the metaverse

Many people see the metaverse as the future of gaming. Follow along to learn more about the pros of gaming in the metaverse.

Avatar customisation : Many metaverse games give you the option to create your own unique avatar, allowing you to show your personality and connect with others.

: Many metaverse games give you the option to create your own unique avatar, allowing you to show your personality and connect with others. Community building : In the metaverse, you’ll be able to interact with other players from all over the world, allowing you to find gaming communities of people with similar interests.

: In the metaverse, you’ll be able to interact with other players from all over the world, allowing you to find gaming communities of people with similar interests. Immersive gameplay: Thanks to VR and AR technology, you can control your avatar using your actual body movements rather than just a controller. Plus, you can even wear haptic vests or gloves to bring an added layer of physical sensation to your gameplay.

Cons of gaming in the metaverse

While playing video games in the metaverse might seem like a gamer’s paradise, there are still a few downsides.

Cost of equipment: For an enhanced gaming experience, you’ll need to buy a VR headset, which can range from $300 to $1,000. On top of that, you’ll also need access to a computer or mobile device and high-speed internet to ensure your gaming experience runs smoothly.

Effects on mental health : Gaming in the metaverse can cause adverse mental health effects. For example, overuse of digital technology is associated with negative mental health symptoms, including depression and anxiety.

: Gaming in the metaverse can cause adverse mental health effects. For example, overuse of digital technology is associated with negative mental health symptoms, including depression and anxiety. Security and privacy: When gaming online, the privacy and security of your data are significant concerns. This is especially true when gaming in the metaverse, as a 20-minute VR session can generate roughly 2 million unique data points. To help stay safe, it is important that you game with your security in mind.

4 cybersecurity tips for gaming in the metaverse

Now that you’re aware that gaming in the metaverse can involve using your private information, it’s essential to take proper cybersecurity precautions. By practicing good cyber hygiene habits, you can enjoy your gaming experience while also staying safe.

Use strong passwords

A strong password is often the best line of defence when it comes to your data. Unfortunately, hackers may use credential stuffing or password spraying attacks to attempt to break into your gaming accounts. To avoid this, use complex passwords and make a habit of changing them every few months.

Be wary of NFT scams

If you game in the metaverse, you’ll likely come in contact with NFTs. Whether you’re working toward a collectible digital item or you’re interested in selling one, it’s crucial to do your research before engaging in any transaction. Considering blockchain technology is a new concept for most people, many hackers are looking to take advantage of this with NFT scams.

Keep your information private

Over 40% of gamers surveyed share their personally identifiable information on gaming sites without thinking twice. This can be risky and may allow hackers to access your online accounts. To avoid this, be sure to safeguard your personal information and only share it with sites you trust.

Use antivirus software

To ensure you and your devices have protection, consider using trusted security software. This additional layer of protection can keep your device free of viruses and malware. By knowing your information is more secure, you can spend your time focusing on your game rather than your security.

Most popular metaverse games

With many gamers eager to dive into the future of gaming, you may also be interested in the types of games you can play. Here are some of the top metaverse games.

Axie Infinity : In the metaverse game Axie Infinity, you can breed, collect, and trade virtual fantasy creatures called Axies. Thanks to blockchain technology, Axies have real-world value in the form of NFTs.

: In the metaverse game Axie Infinity, you can breed, collect, and trade virtual fantasy creatures called Axies. Thanks to blockchain technology, Axies have real-world value in the form of NFTs. The Sandbox : The Sandbox is one of the top metaverse worlds. In this game, you can create and sell your unique creations as NFTs. Using a 3D modelling tool, many users create objects, including vehicles, animals, tools, and more.

: The Sandbox is one of the top metaverse worlds. In this game, you can create and sell your unique creations as NFTs. Using a 3D modelling tool, many users create objects, including vehicles, animals, tools, and more. Minecraft : As the best-selling video game of all time, Minecraft has become popular amongst gamers of all ages. In this game, you can build and construct your own world using materials you earn while mining. While Minecraft first gained popularity outside the metaverse, many users prefer to play the game using VR for a more enhanced experience.

: As the best-selling video game of all time, Minecraft has become popular amongst gamers of all ages. In this game, you can build and construct your own world using materials you earn while mining. While Minecraft first gained popularity outside the metaverse, many users prefer to play the game using VR for a more enhanced experience. Fortnite : First catching its stride as an open-world battle royale game, Fortnite has gained popularity by offering live events, including virtual concerts from headlining artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott.

: First catching its stride as an open-world battle royale game, Fortnite has gained popularity by offering live events, including virtual concerts from headlining artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott. Farmers World: In Farmers World, you spend your time as a farmer, buying land, growing crops, and breeding livestock. Everything you grow and raise on your farm is tradable as NFTs, allowing you to earn money for your hard work.

As one of the most popular video game trends, gaming in the metaverse is an exciting opportunity for gamers from all walks of life.

No matter what types of video games you like, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find your next favourite game in the metaverse. And by gaming with cybersecurity in mind, you can be well on your way to taking down both your opponents and cybercriminals.

