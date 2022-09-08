Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Top Eight Teams Confirmed At Netball NZ Open Champs

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Six teams from the North Island and two from the South will challenge for the NZ Police Netball NZ Open Champs title following the completion of pool play.

Counties Manukau Cluster, Auckland and North Harbour wrapped up their respective pools with dominant final round wins to advance to the top eight play-offs unbeaten.

In Pool D, Tauranga nudged out Christchurch for top spot, the pair finishing on equal points after a dramatic draw yesterday but leaving the Bay of Plenty team leading the way on goal differential after a handsome win today.

If you look at the composition of teams, in terms of the make-up of players, I think those that have made it through, is pretty much as expected,” national selector Adrienne Hayes said.

There’s also a mix of big netball Centres and smaller ones which is pretty cool and youth as well, so that’s great.”

Respective pool runners-up remain in the mix for the New Zealand Cup, which is being contested for the first time in seven years, but clear front-runners have emerged after today’s results.

Counties Manukau Cluster, with their strong scoring end including ANZ Premierships shooters Amelia Walmsley and Ivana Rowland, made short work of the previously unbeaten Invercargill today after posting a 40-29 win and will open top-eight proceedings tomorrow against Christchurch.

Similarly, Auckland ended Manawatu’s unbeaten run with a forceful 57-32 win and will square off against Hamilton City tomorrow. North Harbour had to work a bit harder before clinching top spot in Pool C today with a 47-39 win over Hamilton City and begin their title aspirations against Manawatu A.

After their confidence-boosting 65-15 result over Mangere Otahuhu, Tauranga squares off against Invercargill.

It’s great to have this tournament back in terms that it’s been a wee while that we’ve had a tournament of this nature,” Hayes said.

And I think the thing that’s pleasing is the mix of both experienced players, players that we’ve seen around netball courts for some time, previously might have been ANZ or NNL, and they’re back playing in a national tournament and that’s really cool.

On top of that, we’re seeing some good netball from both younger and older players.

There are very few week-long tournaments now and so to have them play every day for nearly a week is quite challenging and I’ve been pretty pleased with how they majority of players are still looking pretty fit and are playing at a good level.”

The teams will play a second-round of top-eight matches tomorrow afternoon while play-offs for places 9-20 will also continue.

Top eight teams: Counties Manukau Cluster, Auckland, North Harbour, Tauranga, Invercargill, Manawatu A, Hamilton City, Christchurch.

CLICK HERE for full results and standings.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 