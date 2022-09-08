Top Eight Teams Confirmed At Netball NZ Open Champs

Six teams from the North Island and two from the South will challenge for the NZ Police Netball NZ Open Champs title following the completion of pool play.

Counties Manukau Cluster, Auckland and North Harbour wrapped up their respective pools with dominant final round wins to advance to the top eight play-offs unbeaten.

In Pool D, Tauranga nudged out Christchurch for top spot, the pair finishing on equal points after a dramatic draw yesterday but leaving the Bay of Plenty team leading the way on goal differential after a handsome win today.

“If you look at the composition of teams, in terms of the make-up of players, I think those that have made it through, is pretty much as expected,” national selector Adrienne Hayes said.

“There’s also a mix of big netball Centres and smaller ones which is pretty cool and youth as well, so that’s great.”

Respective pool runners-up remain in the mix for the New Zealand Cup, which is being contested for the first time in seven years, but clear front-runners have emerged after today’s results.

Counties Manukau Cluster, with their strong scoring end including ANZ Premierships shooters Amelia Walmsley and Ivana Rowland, made short work of the previously unbeaten Invercargill today after posting a 40-29 win and will open top-eight proceedings tomorrow against Christchurch.

Similarly, Auckland ended Manawatu’s unbeaten run with a forceful 57-32 win and will square off against Hamilton City tomorrow. North Harbour had to work a bit harder before clinching top spot in Pool C today with a 47-39 win over Hamilton City and begin their title aspirations against Manawatu A.

After their confidence-boosting 65-15 result over Mangere Otahuhu, Tauranga squares off against Invercargill.

“It’s great to have this tournament back in terms that it’s been a wee while that we’ve had a tournament of this nature,” Hayes said.

“And I think the thing that’s pleasing is the mix of both experienced players, players that we’ve seen around netball courts for some time, previously might have been ANZ or NNL, and they’re back playing in a national tournament and that’s really cool.

“On top of that, we’re seeing some good netball from both younger and older players.

“There are very few week-long tournaments now and so to have them play every day for nearly a week is quite challenging and I’ve been pretty pleased with how they majority of players are still looking pretty fit and are playing at a good level.”

The teams will play a second-round of top-eight matches tomorrow afternoon while play-offs for places 9-20 will also continue.

Top eight teams: Counties Manukau Cluster, Auckland, North Harbour, Tauranga, Invercargill, Manawatu A, Hamilton City, Christchurch.

CLICK HERE for full results and standings.

