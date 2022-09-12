Lifted: A Musical Feast – On Whakaata Māori

Katchafire, 1814, Tomorrow People, Tipene, Theia, Paige, Louis Baker and Mikey Dam.

Delve into the lives of some of the country's hottest artists and producers and hear the stories behind some of the best loved songs that kept Aotearoa ‘lifted’ through tough times.

The second series of LIFTED premieres on Wednesday 14 September at 7.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Hosted by Sons of Zion frontman Riapo Panapa, LIFTED features both emerging and established Māori artists, and the pivotal moments in their careers that elevated them from obscurity to household names.

Producer / Director Lilly Jordan of CO2 Media hopes that the six episode series inspires rangatahi Māori with a passion for music to carve their own paths in an industry that is absolutely loving Māori music right now.

"LIFTED was our opportunity to create a local music project that celebrates Māori and Pasifika artists who have overcome difficult times, and continued to write songs that resonate with listeners both here and abroad," say Lilly Jordan.

"The music industry has never been more ready and eager to promote te reo Māori waiata and so LIFTED is a celebration of all things Māori in music.

"As an award-winning musician and writer himself, show host Riapo Panapa understands the highs and lows of being a full time musician in Aotearoa and can provide insights into the process of penning a Kiwi classic," says Lilly.

“The first-hand accounts are captivating as we hear about their journey as musicians and songwriters, from childhood right through to the first time they performed live in front of a crowd. Highlighting the rush that comes with sharing your artistry with others and the joy your music can bring to a total stranger regardless of culture or background.

EPISODE BILLINGS:

EPISODE 1 – WEDNESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM – Mikey Dam. Riapo meets hip hop artist and songwriter Mikey Dam in his hometown of Palmerston North. Sharing his formula to creating hit music here and abroad.

EPISODE 2 – WEDNESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM – Tomorrow People. Riapo heads to Wellington to find out the secret to success and longevity for award winning Polynesian reggae band Tomorrow People.

EPISODE 3 – WEDNESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM – Paige and Louis Baker. Riapo is on a road trip to meet two soulful singers making waves in the industry - Paige in Clark’s beach and Louis Baker in Titahi Bay.

EPISODE 4 – WEDNESDAY 5 OCTOBER 7.00 PM – Riapo connects with Theia as she puts the finishing touches to her latest album - Te Kaahu o Rangi. Her first 100% te reo Māori album dedicated to, and named after, her kuia.

EPISODE 5 – WEDNESDAY 12 OCTOBER 7.00 PM – Tipene & 1814. Riapo heads to Whitianga to meet hip hop MC Tipene Harmer, before catching up with reggae legends 1814 to reflect on 19 years of making hit music.

EPISODE 6 – WEDNESDAY 19 OCTOBER 7.00 PM – Katchafire in the USA. Riapo is on the road again with Aotearoa music legends and the hardest working band in the industry - Katchafire.

