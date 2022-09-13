Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Young Jazz Band-it Competition Finals - Saturday, 1 October 2022

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: Young Jazz Band-It

The finals for the inaugural Young Jazz Band-it Competitions, the national competition for High School and Intermediate School Jazz Bands with $18,000 in prizes, will take place on Saturday, 1 October 2022, at the New Zealand School of Music, Victoria University of Wellington.

Ten jazz bands from around the country will compete in the Essential NZ Jazz Band Competition. Eight musicians will contest the NZ Jazz Improvisation Competition. Three finalists will contest the NZ Drum Improvisation Competition and three finalists in the NZ Jazz Composition Competition.

The finals take place between 10.00 am and 4.00 pm. At 5.00 pm, the Rodger Fox Big Band will perform before the Prize-Giving at 6.00 pm.

You are invited to attend the Rodger Fox Big Band performance and prize-giving in the Memorial Theatre.

Please let me know if you can attend. We look forward to seeing you at 5.45 pm on Saturday, 1 October 2022.

For more information about the finalists, see https://bit.ly/3eALLSs

