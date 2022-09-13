NZME Partners With LockerRoom - Further Boosts Coverage Of Women’s Sport

In a further boost for news coverage of Kiwi women in sport, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to announce a new partnership with LockerRoom – Newsroom’s dedicated women’s sport section.

Under the new partnership, a selection of LockerRoom’s stories about New Zealand sportswomen will feature on nzherald.co.nz, in the NZ Herald newspaper and across other NZME news platforms.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says the new partnership will complement the NZ Herald’s existing coverage of women’s sport.

“This is an exciting opportunity for NZME to expand our coverage of women’s sport, enabling us to deliver on NZME’s purpose of keeping Kiwis in the know. This partnership with LockerRoom will help us celebrate the feats of some of Aotearoa’s most talented athletes,” says Currie.

NZME Head of Sport Winston Aldworth says LockerRoom extensively covers women’s rugby, netball, cricket, athletics, league, and other sporting codes.

“These are the stories that inspire future sporting stars and pay tribute to those who bring sport to life in our communities. We’re really excited to increase our coverage of these stories and share them with our audiences across New Zealand.

“This partnership will play a key part in further strengthening NZME’s sport news, ensuring we have widespread representation of New Zealand athletes across our many platforms, and we’re really excited about the partnership. We look forward to providing our audiences with greater coverage of women in sport, collectively celebrating the achievements of our many talented sportswomen as they compete across the national and global stage,” says Aldworth.

Suzanne McFadden, Editor of LockerRoom says: “We’re delighted to share LockerRoom’s stories of women in sport in New Zealand – from athletes to coaches and the growing number of women in sports leadership – and stories on the issues affecting these women, like equality and wellbeing. These are stories that aren’t being told elsewhere, so we are thrilled to now share them with Herald readers.”

