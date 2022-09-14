Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Poetik Announces North Island Tour In November!

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 5:28 am
Press Release: Royalty Music Group

Poetik announces Enter The Ville North Island Tour

After reaching number 1 in the official Top 20 NZ Albums with debut album “Poetik Justice”, and being nominated as a finalist for two Pacific Music Awards. Poetik announces the first leg of NZ Tour – and is joined by musical comrade’s Bass685, Raggadat Cris, Stanley T, Biggs685, and Kenzie From Welly.

Poetik and For The Ville Entertainment camp will start with a 5-date ‘Enter The Ville Tour’ which kicks off in Hamilton on November 11 and winds up in Otaki on November 19.

Presented by For The Ville Entertainment, tickets for the ‘Enter The Ville Tour’ go on sale Wednesday 14th Sept at 7pm nzst and available HERE

See a full list of dates and venues below.

Undoubtedly one of the most respected rappers in the South Pacific, Poetik is known for his outspoken character on matters that affect Pasifika people such as poverty, racism, street violence, love, and Polynesian culture – all which spring inspiration for his music.

Enter The Ville’ is an official invitation to the inside world of For the Ville Entertainment with attitude, culture and multi genre music. These artist have come together to combine their talents and bring you not just a concert, but an experience and showcase through music – each being able to tell their story as individuals and collectively.

Enter The Ville Tour - presented by For The Ville Entertainment

Friday, November 11 - Code Bar & Nightclub, Hamilton

Saturday, November 12 - Studio The Venue, Auckland

Thursday, November 17 - Castle789, Palmerston North

Friday, November 18 - Cutlers Bar, Lower Hutt

Saturday, November 19 - Otaki Maori Racing Club, Otaki

Tickets available from www.entertheville.com

Follow Poetik at https://www.poetik685.com

