Expanded Emergency Kai Network Brought Into Iwi Network

Te Tauihu emergency kai network Te Pātaka has officially been brought under the korowai of iwi collaborative Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu, with governance transitioning from Te Pātaka Inc to Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust Pouwhakahaere Rauemi Dr Lorraine Eade (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Toa, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Koata, Rangitāne, Ngāi Tahu) said the move enabled the expansion of the Te Pātaka network and also strengthened the long-term sustainability of the service.

Te Pātaka Inc was formed in mid-2020 as an extension of work by the Marlborough Māori Welfare Recovery Team during the first lockdown in March 2020. That initial response saw the team deliver more than 400 support packages to whānau in Wairau. By July 2020, Te Pātaka Inc had been formed and with funding assistance from both the Ministry of Social Development and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was able to not only continue to support whānau, but also strengthen the framework.

Further support from the eight iwi of Te Tauihu saw the model expanded to cover Nelson and Tasman in mid-2021 and a new warehouse in Waimeha was opened. Since then, Te Pātaka has partnered with dozens of organisations and generous businesses to provide kai for more than 6000 whānau in all parts of the rohe.

“None of this could have been achieved without the commitment from organisations like the Ministry of Social Development, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, Te Puni Kōkiri, the NZ Food Network, the Department of Conservation, the eight iwi of Te Tauihu, our marae, the three local councils, Opal Kiwi Packaging, dozens of volunteers, local businesses and individuals,” says Dr Eade. “Honestly, the whole community has come on board.”

“But we want to especially acknowledge the work of Te Pātaka Inc in leading the way to create this network. We also want to acknowledge the support of our eight iwi chairs to expand this service to all our communities across the rohe. Many, many people have put in time and resource to ensure the success of this model and because of that we are now in a better position to ensure its sustainability and get closer to the shared Kotahi vision that no whānau Māori in this rohe goes hungry.”

Day to day, there will be no change to service delivery for Te Pātaka, with the existing referral pathways to remain in place:

1/ Via the form provided for selected referrers

2/ By calling the Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu hotline, 0800 514 358

3/ Via the Te Kotahi website referral form

4/ By emailing awhi@kotahitehoe.org.nz

