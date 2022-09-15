Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The Territory’ Wows At Ōrākei Marae

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: Yes Matter

Thursday 15th September - Last night Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcomed Indigenous climate activist and Executive Producer Txai Suruí and Producer Gabriel Uchida, for a moving and intimate screening of their multiple Sundance award winning documentary THE TERRITORY, as it begins its limited cinema screenings in Aotearoa New Zealand today.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono gave a whaikorero on behalf of the visitors, who were also welcomed by Academy Award nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley, along with guests that included actress and climate activist Lucy Lawless, rangatahi activists Brianna Fruean, Tiana Jakicevich and Guled Mire, representatives from various NGOs and Awatea Mita, whose mother Merata Mita made Bastion Point 507 on the very land they stood.

Fresh off a flight from their native Brazil and on the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition, the filmmakers showed their immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon.

Suruí, who garnered international attention when she spoke at the opening ceremony of COP26 said of the evening; “We had premieres in London and New York, but this is more special for us to show you here. To show the film on this land, with our shared histories, feels incredible.”

Amid strong awards buzz, THE TERRITORY has received rave reviews, was the New York Times ‘Critics Pick’ and currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. At its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival it received both the Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary and the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft.

Audiences across Aotearoa New Zealand are encouraged to get in quick, as the film has limited screenings around the country from today. Information can be found at www.theterritoryanz.com.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Yes Matter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 