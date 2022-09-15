‘The Territory’ Wows At Ōrākei Marae

Thursday 15th September - Last night Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcomed Indigenous climate activist and Executive Producer Txai Suruí and Producer Gabriel Uchida, for a moving and intimate screening of their multiple Sundance award winning documentary THE TERRITORY, as it begins its limited cinema screenings in Aotearoa New Zealand today.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono gave a whaikorero on behalf of the visitors, who were also welcomed by Academy Award nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley, along with guests that included actress and climate activist Lucy Lawless, rangatahi activists Brianna Fruean, Tiana Jakicevich and Guled Mire, representatives from various NGOs and Awatea Mita, whose mother Merata Mita made Bastion Point 507 on the very land they stood.

Fresh off a flight from their native Brazil and on the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition, the filmmakers showed their immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon.

Suruí, who garnered international attention when she spoke at the opening ceremony of COP26 said of the evening; “We had premieres in London and New York, but this is more special for us to show you here. To show the film on this land, with our shared histories, feels incredible.”

Amid strong awards buzz, THE TERRITORY has received rave reviews, was the New York Times ‘Critics Pick’ and currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. At its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival it received both the Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary and the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft.

Audiences across Aotearoa New Zealand are encouraged to get in quick, as the film has limited screenings around the country from today. Information can be found at www.theterritoryanz.com.

