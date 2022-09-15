Generosity Generator Nationwide Crowdfunding Campaign Kicks OffTo Support Small Kiwi Charities

The Funding Network New Zealand is excited to officially launch the second Generosity Generator nationwide crowdfunding campaign to support small Kiwi grassroots charities.

From 15th September to 29th September, 30 small charities from across Aotearoa New Zealand are crowdfunding to continue doing good in their communities, and they are appealing to the general public to help reach their fundraising goals.

A variety of causes are represented by the participating charities including animal welfare, music, the arts, health, community wellbeing, environmental, youth development and much more. From Auckland to Hawkes Bay, to Nelson and right down to Otago - the participating charities are from all over Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Funding Network NZ is a small national charity co-led by Tim Pare and Anusha Bhana, that strengthens the capacity of small, grassroots charities and inspires generosity.

“The small charity sector in New Zealand is massive, there are so many small, grassroots charities that are quietly working away in their communities to create better outcomes for people and the environment, '' says Tim Pare, Charities & Partnerships Co-Lead for TFN.

“The Generosity Generator is a really easy way for people to show their support by making donations to local or regional causes.”

The Generosity Generator does two important things: it enables small charities to raise critical funds here and now, but it also embeds online fundraising knowledge through comprehensive training and practical application, supporting charities to build a solid foundation for a more secure future.

The pilot Generosity Generator programme that took place in March/April 2022 trained 34 small Kiwi charities in the essentials of online fundraising, raised a collective total of $241,841 and recently won the FINZ Excellence in Innovation award. The programme was created in response to the increased community need for small charities’ services over the last two and a half years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TFNNZ are also strongly encouraging people to share the Generosity Generator with friends and whānau.

“Every single one of us can play a part in inspiring generosity by sharing the Generosity Generator,” says Anusha Bhana, Digital & Comms Co-Lead for TFN.

“The more generosity we can generate for these charities over the next two weeks, the more good they can continue to create in their communities or regions!”

The Generosity Generator is LIVE now. Visit the Generosity Generator on Givealittle to view all 30 campaigns and to make a donation (or two!) to a charity of your choice.

For the latest updates stay connected with The Funding Network NZ on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The Generosity Generator is proudly brought to you by The Funding Network NZ in partnership with Givealittle and Chorus, and with support from New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME).

Additional Information

The Funding Network New Zealand is a small national charity that strengthens the capacity of small, grassroots charities and inspires generosity. Since 2014, TFNNZ have supported 78 grassroots charities to tell their stories and raise over $894k of flexible funds, and provided more than $40K of pro-bono support, through live in-person and online events.

In early 2022 they set up the ‘Generosity Generator’, a nationwide online fundraising training programme, where charities learn how to plan and deliver successful crowdfunding campaigns online. The Generosity Generator helped 34 charities grow their giving community and ended up raising a collective total of $241,841!

TFNNZ is an affiliate of The Funding Network UK, founded in 2002, which has grown to become a global network of affiliates, sparking a worldwide ‘giving revolution’.

Givealittle is an online fundraising platform for all of New Zealand, dedicated to connecting New Zealand causes with generous online donors. Givealittle has been connecting people in need with people who care since 2008, and is a non-profit platform. From 2012 to 2019 Givealittle operated as part of Spark Foundation and in early 2020 were acquired by Perpetual Guardian.

Givealittle is the official Event Partner of The Funding Network New Zealand.

Chorus is proud to be New Zealand’s largest telecommunications infrastructure company. They build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come. Chorus is strongly committed to education and digital equity, and works with stakeholders across central government and community organisations to explore further opportunities for sustainable solutions in this space. They are members of the Digital Boost Alliance, and part of the Digital Equity Coalition Aotearoa conversation.

Chorus is the official Key Partner of The Funding Network New Zealand.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is an organisation with a portfolio of radio, digital, e-commerce and print brands producing fantastic content, targeting New Zealand audiences.

Each week they connect with over 3.4 million Kiwis. Whether they’re reading, listening, or watching, NZME delivers the content they need wherever and whenever they want it, across digital, print, radio and on-demand video platforms.

NZME is a proud supporter of the Generosity Generator [September 2022].

© Scoop Media

