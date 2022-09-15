Conference To Ignite Creative Spaces Sector

Arts Access Aotearoa is calling for registrations to Ngā Wāhi Auaha Creative Spaces Conference 2022, a free event taking place online over 1 and 2 November 2022.

The conference’s theme of “igniting possibilities” celebrates everything that creative spaces make possible through creativity, connection and collaboration, says Richard Benge, Executive Director, Arts Access Aotearoa.

There are more than 80 creative spaces throughout New Zealand. These community-based arts organisations and groups provide a place where people who experience barriers to participation can go to create art, including ngā toi Māori, visual arts, ceramics, theatre, dance, music, film and creative writing. As well as providing a place, they also provide resources, support and learning.

The conference is a key feature of the Creative Spaces Professional Development Programme, facilitated by Arts Access Aotearoa with funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

“The planned conference for 2020 didn’t happen because of COVID-19 and so we’re excited to present this online conference where everyone is invited to register, join in and connect,” Richard says. “There’s a great line-up of keynote speakers and sessions.”

Conference 2022 will be virtual, which will help remove barriers to participation such as travel and accommodation costs, and will reduce the chances of major COVID-19 disruptions.

The conference will kick off with an address by The Honourable Justice Joseph Williams (Ngati Pūkenga, Waitaha and Tapuika), who will talk about the transformative power of the arts to bring about social change.

Other keynote speakers are Anjel Newmann, Co-executive Director of AS220, a creative space in Rhode Island, the United States; Caroline Bowditch, Chief Executive Officer/Artistic Director of Arts Access Victoria; Erin Gough, disability activist, Wellington; and Megan Thorn, Managing Director of Exult, Hamilton.



The two-day programme also includes presentations from creative spaces; virtual tours of creative spaces; and peer-to-peer learning between art tutors and facilitators.

Anyone interested in attending the Conference 2022 to learn and contribute is welcome to register online. Registrations close 28 October 2022.

