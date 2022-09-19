Magic Monster Revealed To Be Eroni Clarke On The Masked Singer NZ

18 September 2022 - It’s the semi-finals of The Masked Singer NZ! All Blacks legend Eroni Clarke was the ninth celebrity to be unveiled in tonight’s episode, taking off the Magic Monster costume to the surprise of the celebrity guessing panel.

Eroni Clarke is a celebrated rugby player who has helped to secure multiple wins for his teams. He is the fifth most capped player for Auckland in the union’s history, with a staggering 73 tries, cementing him as Auckland’s fourth highest try scorer. In 1996 and 1997 he was instrumental in helping the Blues take out the Super Rugby title for the first and second time. Eroni recently appeared on Three’s Match Fit where he was challenged to get back into physical shape and prepare for a final grudge match alongside fellow former All Blacks.

The celebrity panel were unable to pinpoint that it was Eroni in the Magic Monster costume, with none of them successful in their guesses. Sharyn is adamant Dion Nash is under the mask, while Anika guesses Maaka Pohatu, James thinks it’s Aaron Smith, and guest panellist Tami Neilson guesses Scribe.

Eroni sings Kiwi classic ‘You Oughta Be In Love’ by Dave Dobbyn, performing against Blue Penguin who belts out ‘In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins, giving the panel chills. Commenting on his time inside the Magic Monster costume, Eroni said: “What a wonderful experience to be on The Masked Singer NZ, out of my comfort zone, out of the shower and onto the stage! Would I do it again? In a heartbeat!”

On her insistence that former cricketer and skincare brand owner Dion Nash was under the mask, celebrity panellist Sharyn Casey said: “Eroni was amazing as Magic Monster, I was obviously stumped in my guessing and had no idea he had such an amazing voice! I would also like to take this moment to formally apologise to Dion Nash and his family… I really thought I'd cracked the case. I made every clue work but no, instead I just looked like a Dion Nash stalker!"

Next week’s episode of The Masked Singer NZ will be a recap of the season so far, ahead of the finale on October 2nd on Three and ThreeNow. The hit show is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer which has since inspired hugely popular American British and Australian versions.

