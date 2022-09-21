Robbie Williams To Headline Mission Concert In 2023

RETURNING TO NEW ZEALAND AS A SPECIAL GUEST OF THE MISSION ESTATE WINERY

NOVEMBER 2023

New Zealand’s premier entertainment event, the Mission Estate Winery Concert, will return in 2023 and we are thrilled to announce that global pop phenomenon, Robbie Williams, will headline in his only New Zealand appearance.

The Mission Concert, which boasts a proud history of presenting the world’s biggest and best entertainers including Rod Stewart, Elton John, Sting, Phil Collins and many more since 1993, marks three decades of amazing entertainment with Robbie’s performance on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

Tickets to the Mission Concert will go on sale to Mission Concert Club members at Midday Tuesday 27 September. If you’re not a club member, become one today simply by registering at missionconcert.co.nz to get first access to tickets when they go on sale.

"Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans", says Robbie.

Robbie Williams is without doubt one of the finest male pop stars of his generation, having sold over 85 million albums, 13 UK number one albums (the most for any solo artist, equalled only by Elvis Presley) and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.

With an unparalleled catalogue of pop hits including Angels, Rock DJ, Kids (with Kylie Minogue), Feel, Better Man, Love My Life, Supreme and countless more career-defining smash singles, the Let Me Entertain You superstar does exactly that!

With his new album XXV released earlier this month, Robbie celebrates twenty-five years as a solo artist. A journey through his career-defining catalogue, featuring multiple No.1 hit singles and fan favourites, the songs of XXV offer a fresh and illuminating perspective, having been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands.

Last on tour in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 on The Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour and more recently, performing two exclusive nights in Melbourne for his Better Man biopic, Robbie is raring to deliver his live show to some of his favourite cities down under in 2023.

“He is Robbie f***ing Williams; he’s a national treasure.” – DIY Mag

“So rarely, these days, do you see someone Smash It to such a high and palpable degree. So rarely does it feel as though the stars – man, mood and moment – align to create such pure, concentrated entertainment.” – VICE

“There was so much joy and frivolity in this concert that it's hard to know where to begin…” – Sydney Morning Herald

Mission Concert producer James Erskine, Chairman of Sports and Entertainment Limited, says he’s overjoyed that the concert is returning after a hiatus of two years due to Covid, and with such an influential artist.

“The Mission Concert is deeply engrained in the fabric of New Zealand’s entertainment calendar. Three decades is a huge milestone and has only been achieved by continuously delivering the best of the best.

“We’ve missed it as much as you have and can’t wait to see you in 2023.”

Phil Hocquard, Chairman of the Mission, adds:” Robbie is an artist we’ve had on our radar for many years, so we are thrilled that the timing has worked out this time – his 25-year anniversary tour coincides with our 30 years. It was meant to be.”

Do not miss the ultimate showman, Robbie Williams, live in concert when he returns to Australia and New Zealand in November 2023!

The Mission Concert will be Robbie’s only New Zealand performance. Tickets to Mission Concert Club Members go on Sale Midday Tuesday 27 September 2022.

Get in the queue today by becoming a Mission Concert Club member. Register now at www.missionconcert.co.nz

© Scoop Media

