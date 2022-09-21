The Iconic Kerikeri Street Party Is Back!

The Bay of Islands much-loved annual street party returns to Kerikeri town centre this November and promises to be bigger and better than ever!

After the Kerikeri Half Marathon, the central shopping precinct is closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant boulevard of food, local craft beer and wine stalls, with multiple stages and roving entertainment.

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party brings together all our locally based producers, and organisers are looking forward to welcoming several new café-owners, restauranteurs, artisan food trucks and beverage makers! Our community has grown, with exciting new businesses and an explosion of fresh musical and performing arts talent in town.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri as our major partner for the next 3 years.

"We are excited to be the major sponsor for the Kerikeri Street Party and to be a part of bringing such a brilliant and unique event back to life” says Kerikeri Branch Manager, Hayden Clarke, “Our town has so many amazing businesses run by such talented people and we can't wait to see their hard work showcased on Kerikeri's biggest night out! We look forward to seeing you all there as we eat, drink and dance the night away."

A packed schedule of entertainment includes the foot-stomping T-Bone, whose recently released debut album “Good ‘n Greasy” debuted at No. 2 on the New Zealand Album Charts. The band will headline the MTF Finance Main Stage and if their recent sell-out NZ tour is any indication, they are going to have the Bay of Islands buzzing with their good-time Americana bluegrass and kiwi folk feel.

Originally from France, now resident in the Far North, DJ VanDeBelle brings his popular French house, Eurogroove and funk mixes to the revamped DJ Zone. With plenty of jazz, blues, roots, singer-songwriters and our favourite party hits, we definitely have something for everyone!

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is guaranteed great fun! A fantastic way to unwind if you participated in the Kerikeri Half Marathon and chance to get your friends and whanau together to celebrate! The event has become an iconic night out for Northlanders and visitors to the region, and was sorely missed in recent years due to the unavoidable cancellations. The event has been made possible again thanks to generous support of local business sponsors, Northland Inc Regional Event Fund and the Far North District Council Events Investment Fund.

Tickets are only $10 for Adults from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge, and include the booking fee. Students and seniors are entry by koha. Entry price or koha also includes a donation to this year’s local charity, Our Kerikeri Charitable Trust. This is to support their community projects, specifically a free Christmas in the Domain event for the Far North.

For further details and updates head to www.kerikeristreetparty.co.nz



