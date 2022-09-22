Te Ao Earth Week - Charity Auction
TradeMe Charity Auction - running 21st-28th
September 2022
Following our
incredible exhibition of top wildlife photography in the Pūmanawa
Gallery (Arts Centre, Ōtautahi Christchurch) we are
very pleased to announce that we have a charity auction for
all of the images.
Raising money for
environmental action, photographers include previous NZ
Geographic Photographer of the Year Alden
Williams, and award winning Larryn Rae, Toby
Dickson, Jase Blair and Crystal
Brindle.
The images are a celebration of
our wildlife and include award winning photographs of the
most incredible native wildlife and our interaction with it.
This is an opportunity of a lifetime to own some of
Aotearoa's best photography for your home or work
place.
All items are available to bid
on at TradeMe now (see links below). Search 'Terra Nova
Charity' on TradeMe to see the
collection.
There is a 'meet the photographers' session with Crystal Brindle, Ben Yock, Anneke Stewart and Duane Schroeder, who will be in the gallery from 2-4pm this Saturday 24th September. They will be speaking about their craft and how artists can take environmental action.
(All images to be auctioned
are being exhibited at the Pūmanawa Gallery. Final day of
exhibition is 24th September.)
Links to
TradeMe Auction Items below:
Jase Blair –
Mt Adams, Te Tai Poutini/West Coast
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780567715.htm
Larryn
Rae - Motukiekie Beach, Te Tai Poutini/West
Coast
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780584912.htm
Kurien
Yohannan - Ruru/Moreport
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780575963.htm
Crystal
Brindle – Kaherekoau Mountains,
Piopiotahi/Fiordland
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780544169.htm
Ben
Yock – Aihe/Common Dolphins, Te Puaitaha/Breaksea
Sound
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780445681.htm
Toby
Dickson – Sperm Whale & Dolphins,
Kaikoura
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780432999.htm
Scott
Mouat - Nichol's Creek, Ōtepoti/Dunedin
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780611959.htm
Alden
Williams - Hāngi, The Red Zone, Ōtautahi
Christchurch
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780451866.htm
Jase
Blair – Ivory Lake, Te Tai Poutini/West
Coast
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780555573.htm
Richie
Toa Mills - Te Mangōroa/The Milky Way
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780599359.htm
Scott
Mouat – Hoiho/Yellow-eyed Penguin
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780606968.htm
Anneke
Stewart – Golden bay
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/abstract/auction-3780493969.htm
Anneke
Stewart – Dark Ruatahi Portal
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/abstract/auction-3780506137.htm
Andy
Jackson - Waiwhakaiho River Mouth,
Taranaki
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780479768.htm
Duane
Schroeder - Rakaia River,
Waitaha/Canterbury
https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780549784.htm
Te
Ao Earth Week is the premier event from the Terra Nova
Foundation, a charity set up to drive environmental change
and to support individuals, businesses and the community to
engage in effective action. Set up in 2021 their website terranova.foundation
is a new and growing resource for anyone wanting to take
their first steps into meaningful action. Rose Challies,
CEO, wants people to fully utilise their own individual
contributions ‘we want people to reflect on what they can
do to take action that is effective - everyone is unique,
with different attributes, skills, connection, resources
that can make a huge difference. Many people just don’t
know where to start and we are here to help with
that.’
The event is supported by Adgraphics, Nutrient Rescue, Kiwiflora Nurseries, Christchurch
Foundation, Scratch, Art Boss and Sherwood-Work