Te Ao Earth Week - Charity Auction

TradeMe Charity Auction - running 21st-28th September 2022



Following our incredible exhibition of top wildlife photography in the Pūmanawa Gallery (Arts Centre, Ōtautahi Christchurch) we are very pleased to announce that we have a charity auction for all of the images.



Raising money for environmental action, photographers include previous NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year Alden Williams, and award winning Larryn Rae, Toby Dickson, Jase Blair and Crystal Brindle.



The images are a celebration of our wildlife and include award winning photographs of the most incredible native wildlife and our interaction with it. This is an opportunity of a lifetime to own some of Aotearoa's best photography for your home or work place.



All items are available to bid on at TradeMe now (see links below). Search 'Terra Nova Charity' on TradeMe to see the collection.



There is a 'meet the photographers' session with Crystal Brindle, Ben Yock, Anneke Stewart and Duane Schroeder, who will be in the gallery from 2-4pm this Saturday 24th September. They will be speaking about their craft and how artists can take environmental action.

(All images to be auctioned are being exhibited at the Pūmanawa Gallery. Final day of exhibition is 24th September.)



Links to TradeMe Auction Items below:



Jase Blair – Mt Adams, Te Tai Poutini/West Coast



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780567715.htm



Larryn Rae - Motukiekie Beach, Te Tai Poutini/West Coast



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780584912.htm



Kurien Yohannan - Ruru/Moreport



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780575963.htm



Crystal Brindle – Kaherekoau Mountains, Piopiotahi/Fiordland



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780544169.htm



Ben Yock – Aihe/Common Dolphins, Te Puaitaha/Breaksea Sound



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780445681.htm



Toby Dickson – Sperm Whale & Dolphins, Kaikoura



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780432999.htm



Scott Mouat - Nichol's Creek, Ōtepoti/Dunedin



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780611959.htm



Alden Williams - Hāngi, The Red Zone, Ōtautahi Christchurch



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780451866.htm



Jase Blair – Ivory Lake, Te Tai Poutini/West Coast



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780555573.htm



Richie Toa Mills - Te Mangōroa/The Milky Way



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780599359.htm



Scott Mouat – Hoiho/Yellow-eyed Penguin



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780606968.htm



Anneke Stewart – Golden bay



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/abstract/auction-3780493969.htm



Anneke Stewart – Dark Ruatahi Portal



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/abstract/auction-3780506137.htm



Andy Jackson - Waiwhakaiho River Mouth, Taranaki



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780479768.htm



Duane Schroeder - Rakaia River, Waitaha/Canterbury



https://www.trademe.co.nz/art/photographs/landscape/auction-3780549784.htm



Te Ao Earth Week is the premier event from the Terra Nova Foundation, a charity set up to drive environmental change and to support individuals, businesses and the community to engage in effective action. Set up in 2021 their website terranova.foundation is a new and growing resource for anyone wanting to take their first steps into meaningful action. Rose Challies, CEO, wants people to fully utilise their own individual contributions ‘we want people to reflect on what they can do to take action that is effective - everyone is unique, with different attributes, skills, connection, resources that can make a huge difference. Many people just don’t know where to start and we are here to help with that.’



The event is supported by Adgraphics, Nutrient Rescue, Kiwiflora Nurseries, Christchurch Foundation, Scratch, Art Boss and Sherwood-Work



© Scoop Media

