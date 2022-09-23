The NZ Podcast Awards 2022, Presented By Rova, Are Now Open For Entries

The New Zealand Podcast Awards has been set up to recognise the amazing work done by independent and professional Kiwi podcast producers across the country.

In 2021 we received nearly 200 podcast submissions, and 17,000 votes for the listeners choice - so much so that we have teamed up with the publishers of Campaign, Haymarket Media, to build a bigger awards for 2022 using their technology and expertise.

The categories have more than doubled from 12 to 29, including a Listeners’ Choice public vote award. Most categories will be judged by an incredible line-up of digital media industry leaders from New Zealand and around the world, including some of the earliest AU/NZ employees of Google, YouTube, TikTok and Spotify, as well as entertainment powerhouse, CAA.

The Awards have been created as an independent and neutral platform to support the entire podcasting industry in New Zealand, from large publisher and radio networks through to emerging and established independent podcasts.

The 2022 New Zealand Podcast Awards is being supported by a number of leading media organisations and agencies, with rova on board as Principal Media Partner.

Richie Culph, Head of Digital Audio, rova & Podcasts for MediaWorks, said “As fans and supporters of local podcasts, we were privileged to have the opportunity to support the launch of the awards last year, and we’re proud to once again support the celebration of our local podcast industry”

Jennie Meynell, Business Lead for Haymarket Media, said, “We’re excited to be partnering with the New Zealand Podcast Awards to help grow and celebrate the industry. Whether you’re starting out or an established publisher, we want to put more ears on your great shows.”

The 2022 New Zealand Podcast Awards are now open for entries from podcast makers until the 14th October at https://www.nzpodcastawards.com/.

Voting for the Listeners’ Choice Award will open in late October and all winners will be announced at a live ceremony in late November.

Key dates for the 2022 New Zealand Podcast Awards are as follows:

14 October 2022 - Deadline for entries

Late October 2022 - Nominations announced; Listeners’ Choice vote open to the public through nzpodcastawards.com

Late November 2022 - Award Winners Announced

Links:

Link to download Logos:

