New Music Funding Initiative Launched To Support An Emerging Artist To Grow Their Professional Career

Te Māngai Pāho has launched a new funding initiative, Oro Kura Roa, which seeks to support an emerging music artist to write a series of waiata in te reo Māori. The intention is to aid in the development of their repertoire, experience, and professional music career.

“We know how much time and effort it takes to go from being a hobbyist to a professional musician,” says Nadia Marsh, Mātanga Puoro of Te Māngai Pāho. “This investment gives an inspired and ambitious talent the opportunity to realise their career goals, and to have a significant impact on the normalisation of te reo Māori in music.”

The successful recipient will complete a body of work within a three month period during which they will receive a stipend, studio support and industry mentoring.

Their waiata project will need to be ready for release in the second half of 2023, ensuring that there is a steady flow of waiata reo Māori for radio and streaming platforms.

“Te Māngai Pāho is committed to building the capacity of the music sector and facilitating the creation of innovative pieces of work which celebrates te reo Māori. This new funding initiative will support an emerging music artist to create quality waiata reo Māori, further saturating the Aotearoa music space with te reo Māori” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

Applications for the Oro Kura Roa funding initiative open on 27 September 2022. Read the RFP here.

