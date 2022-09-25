Smokefreerockquest 2022 National Finals Results

In first live Smokefreerockquest National Final since 2019, last night (24th Sept) Smoked Paprika from Hillcrest High School in Waikato were named the winning band at the event at Q Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland). First place in the Solo-duo category went to Zac and Maddison from Garin College and Waimea College in Nelson.

For Sage Garrett, the bass player of Smoked Paprika, the highlight of tonight was “connecting with the crowd and getting their energy. It was just absolutely incredible to just jump and have fun. It’s just surreal to win, I can’t describe it.”

About the winning band, judge Hamish Jackson (NZ Rockshop) said that “to get to the finals you have to be in command of what you do. Smoked Paprika connected well with the audience and they brought a great vibe. It will be great to see how they take what they discovered here, and see where they go next.”

They win $10,000 in musical equipment from Rockshop and a NZ On Air NewTracks recording, video and promo grant. The full line-up of Smoked Paprika is Ephraim Frame (lead guitar), Ollie Neil (rhythm guitar, saxophone, vocals), Arlo Oliver (Keyboard, Synthesizer), Josh Hogarty (drums), and Sage Garrett (bass).

First in the Solo-duo section was country act 'Zac and Maddison' (Zac Griffith on guitar vocals, and Maddison Connor on keys and vocals). They have won $3,000 in musical equipment from Rockshop and a NZ On AirNewTracks recording, video and promo grant. The duo started performing together after competing against each other in country music competitions.

About what it means to them to win Zac Griffith said “we’re both over the moon, it’s very exciting. I would say it’s unexpected… I think it was an incredible night, it was so cool to be here and that all this music can be showcased. All the bands are just incredible. I’ve never seen so much talent in one space. It's really nice to be around like minded people that are just in it to have fun and make music.”

For judge Jeff Newton (NZ On Air) the winning solo-duo act stood out because of the overall package they presented. “The connection with their genre of music was undeniable, and the emotion that they portrayed was really connected with the audience.”

Stay In It from Palmerston North Girls High School in took second place in the band category and also won the ZM Best Song catagory, with a prize that includes having a song professionally recorded and $5000 in musical equipment from Rockshop. The full line-up of Stay In It is Rhema Brown (guitar, saxophone, lead vocals), Victoria Brown (drums, vocals, Roseta Leau (keys, vocals), Natasha Vilivili (bass, keys, vocals).

The judges were Jeff Newton (NZ On Air), Hamish Jackson (NZ Rockshop), Brynee Wilson (ZM), and musicians Nico Walters and Jessie Booth.

The full list of awards made at the national final is:

1st placed band: Smoked Paprika, Hillcrest High School

2nd placed band: Stay In It, Palmerston North Girls High School

3rd placed band: The Jehts, Christchurch Girls' High School, Christchurch Girls' High School, Christchurch Boys' High School, Avonside Girls' High School

1st placed solo/duo: Zac and Maddison, Garin College and Waimea College

2nd placed solo/duo: Grace & Leigh, Albany Senior High School and Kristin School

Musicianship Award: Ezra Beckett from Their There, Mt Maunganui College

Smokefree Best Vocals Award: Grace & Leigh, Albany Senior High School and Kristin School

ZM Best Song Award: Stay In It, Palmerston North Girls High School (first song)

APRA Lyric Award: Cindy Xiong, St Andrew's College

Rockshop Electronic Performance Award: Micha, Mt Maunganui College

Prizes -

1st placed band wins $10k Musical equipment from the Rockshop, plus Recording and Music Video from NZ on Air

2nd placed band wins $5k Musical equipment from the Rockshop

3rd placed band wins $3k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop

1st placed solo/duo wins $3k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop, plus Recording and Music Video from NZ on Air

2nd placed solo/duo wins $1k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop

ZM Best Song Award wins a song professionally recorded

Rockshop Electronic Performance Award wins Ableton Push 2 Live Performance Instrument USB/MIDI Controller, and Ableton Live 10 Suite Edition Music Production Software

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the Musicianship Award, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, ZM Best Song Award, and Vocals Award.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Marlon Williams, Fazerdaze, Aldous Harding, Nadia Reid, Drax Project, Six60, Troy Kingi, Leisure, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Joel Little, There’s A Tuesday, Teeks, Tiny Ruins, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Chelsea Jade, Die!Die!Die!, Leroy Clampitt, Robinson, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Skinny Hobos, Kimbra, Aaradhna, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and Balu Brigada.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.

