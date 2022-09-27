Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Youth Ambassadors Showcase Skills For New Zealand Chinese Language Week

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 3:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

Seven young people have been recognised for their ability to speak Chinese, as part of New Zealand Chinese Language week.

The week, a celebration of Chinese language and culture, is being held again this year, running from September 25 to October 1, for the lucky eighth time.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Charitable Trust chair Jo Coughlan says seven secondary school students have been recognised as Youth Ambassadors. These Youth Ambassadors are students who have demonstrated significant language skills while at school this year.

The seven Youth Ambassadors for 2022 are:

  • Ryan Mansbridge-Croy, Christchurch Boys’ High School
  • Rahil Krishna, Christchurch Boys’ High School
  • William Sok, Rotorua Boys’ High School
  • Joshua Smith, Rotorua Boys’ High School
  • Telesia Tanoa’i, Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington
  • Will Murphy, Sacred Heart College, Auckland
  • Rio Faleafa, Western Springs College, Auckland

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Charitable Trust chair Jo Coughlan says the seven students have done extremely well, and the trust hopes they will continue with their language study in the future.

“Congratulations on your achievements to date. We look forward to watching your careers develop and hope that you will continue to support and engage with NZCLW into the future.”

She says some schools put a huge effort into their language study provision, and that is demonstrated by the calibre of student they produce.

“Rotorua Boys’ High School consistently turns out young men who are not only great Chinese language speakers, but also fantastic, well-rounded young men. Many are trilingual, or speak many languages, and it is clear they find this of great benefit personally and culturally.”

Jo says it is great to see the enthusiasm the young people bring to their Chinese language learning journey.

“New Zealand Chinese Language Week is growing each year. We are thrilled with the diverse range of Kiwis who are involved across New Zealand.”

