Creative NZ 'defunds' Arts On Tour NZ

The Arts Council has “defunded” one of its longest standing national touring agencies, the Christchurch based Arts on Tour NZ Trust (AOTNZ). It has been relegated from secure three year Te Uru Kahikatea (TUK) funding to an annual grants cycle. This action may create diminished delivery of the arts to regional and rural areas throughout the entirety of New Zealand and seems a puzzling action on behalf of Creative NZ, directly after a pandemic. AOTNZ delivered 13% of all Creative New Zealand (CNZ) funded activity in these areas over the last 3 years.

“In a year when we have 259 forward bookings into 74 community agencies for 10 tours in 2023, the announcement by the Arts Council on Monday last was a complete shock and surprise,” said Chairman Steve Lowndes. Mr Lowndes said “AOTNZ is the only organisation within CNZ’s wider portfolio that regularly presents work in rural centres. The feedback from many arts agencies has been vitriolic over the last 48 hours.”

Artists toured include Marlon Williams, Don McGlashan, Michael Hurst, Moana Maniapoto, Sacha Copland, Ariana Tikao, Whirimako Black, Taki Rua Theatre, Hopetoun Brown, Michele A’Court, Penny Ashton, Jackie Clarke and many others over many years. Michael Hurst made this statement to Leanne Malcolm on the Platform on hearing of the news. His words towards CNZ and the Arts Council are considered.

https://theplatform.kiwi/podcasts/episode/michael-hurst-on-creative-nz-cutting-funding-to-arts-on-tour

Steve Thomas, founder in 1995 and Artistic Director, poet and arts manager of 40 years said, “This action has been taken without cause for appeal and without warning or consultation. CNZ have offered funding for the first six months of 2023 at 75% of the 2022 TUK grant prorated over that six-month period and then no guarantees, pitching AOTNZ into the competitive Annual Grants pot. This through a pandemic and now when people need the encouragement of arts experiences more than ever”.

This film Central to the Soul made with independent funding, produced in 2018 and premiered at the International Doc Edge Festival in 2019 features the kaupapa of AOTNZ https://youtu.be/AMLrN9B8sZc

AOTNZ with a staff of 2 and a board of 7 is valued in regional and rural Aotearoa as a lifeline from metropolitan based artists to small communities and remote populations. Nationally recognised musicians, poets, dancers, playwrights and theatre practitioners have endorsed the kaupapa and undertaken extensive tours into the Heartland. The AOTNZ business model allows the artists to do what they do best and to sharpen their work, while the services of AOTNZ provides the management of the tour and on the road costs of transport, accommodation, per diems, promotional and media support through the Arts Council TUK grant of $235,000 annually.

The statutory function of the Arts Council states: Purpose and Principles – the purpose of the Act is to continue the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, the national body for the arts established under the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa Act 2014, in order to encourage, promote and support the arts in New Zealand for the benefits of all New Zealanders. To support “the availability of projects of merit to communities or sections of the population that would otherwise not have access to them.”

There was no opportunity offered to AOTNZ to discuss or remedy any concerns before the final decision was made. It was noted that the Advisory panel were, by and large, Auckland based.

The Arts Council Chair Caren Rangi and CNZ Chief Executive have offered a meeting with the Board of AOTNZ on 14 October in Christchurch. Ms Rangi said “Please note that the purpose of our meeting is not to revisit the decision that has been made.”

