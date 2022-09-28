Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rodger Fox Big Band Draws Inspiration From Hone Tuwhare’s Poetry

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

The latest recording by The Rodger Fox Big Band, The Rodger Fox Big Band plays Hone Tuwhare, pays homage to and is inspired by the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare, 1922-2008.

With the blessing of Hone Tuwhare’s son Rob Tuwhare and the Hone Tuwhare Charitable Trust, Rodger Fox brought together a team of renowned music collaborators. They have composed and arranged the 10 original works on the recording, drawing their musical inspiration from a well-known poem by Hone Tuwhare.

Rodger Fox says, “Hone Tuwhare is the people’s poet. He was loved and cherished by New Zealanders from all walks of life. Touring tirelessly, Hone shared his talent and inspired audiences in every corner of the country, from primary and secondary schools to universities, factories to art galleries and prisons. As he travelled, Hone encouraged others to write, express themselves, create and celebrate life.”

Rob Tuwhare said, “We are honoured to have you produce this recording inspired by Dad’s poems, and I reckon Dad would be thrilled. It is also timely in that it marks the start of the 50th anniversary of the Big Band and celebrates the 100th anniversary of Hone’s birth in 1922.”

The recording will be launched at a gala event at Wellington’s Opera House on Saturday, 22 October, before the big band’s headline performance at the Wellington Jazz Festival. That concert, and the subsequent concert tour, will pay tribute to Hone Tuwhare and his poetry through musical compositions. Following the Wellington Jazz Festival performance, the Rodger Fox Big Band will take the concert on tour, visiting the following centres: Palmerston North, 09 October, Hamilton, 11 November; Kerikeri, 12 November; and Auckland on 13 November.

Rodger Fox said, “I would like to thank all the composers, arrangers and musicians who contributed, including a shout out to Richard Caigou, Recording Engineer, and Talley Sherwood, our Mixing Engineer. Finally, a huge thank you to Rob Tuwhare and the Hone Tuwhare Charitable Trust for their support and Victoria University of Wellington for their generous research grant.”

