Big Challenges Underway To Support Little Kids Living With Cancer

This October, Kiwis around the country are taking on big challenges to help fundraise for Camp Quality, a much-loved not-for-profit that takes children living with cancer away on special camps.

General Manager Dave Bellamy, says this Big Challenge for Little Kids campaign is the biggest national fundraiser the organisation has ever run.

“Even though we have been around for more than 35 years, this is the first time we have come together as a truly national organisation to raise money in support of our tamariki – who deserve the chance to come on camp with us and get back to being kids again.”

So far the challenges have ranged from climbing the height of Mt Everest on a stair master, jumping out of a plane, learning a musical instrument and dressing up as a Star Wars character at Wellington Airport.

"The sky really is the limit and we have been blown away by the support as the campaign gets underway. It's an opportunity to recognise the challenges that our kids go through during their cancer journey, and for people to step up and be brave like them.”

The inaugural campaign aims to raise NZ$100,000 so its biannual camps, for five to 16-year-olds living with cancer, can continue.

"Camp Quality is wholly dependent on the generosity of New Zealanders to deliver our camps," says Bellamy.

It costs approximately NZ$2,700 for a child to attend winter and summer camps for the year.

"Following a cancer diagnosis, these kids often stop going to school, can't go to football practice, gymnastics or birthday parties, and they become the cancer patient who can't do this and can't go there,” says Bellamy.

"All the children on camp have had cancer so they aren't different anymore."

This is the case for eight-year-old David, who was diagnosed with complex medical conditions as a toddler, including a tumour behind his eye.

Over the course of his treatments, he suffered strokes, causing him to lose the ability to talk or walk, or even sit up.

His mum Lucy says because of the various therapies and ongoing rehabilitation, he misses out on a lot of social interaction and activities at school.

"Camp Quality has been a place where he can feel much more accepted and can enjoy being a normal kid having fun, making friends with other kids who have had similar journeys," she says.

Since its first camp in 1985 - attended by 22 children, Camp Quality has grown to cater for 300 children in five regions and is the only camp for kids living with cancer in New Zealand.

Bellamy says a lot of the campers come to camp year-on-year "because a cancer journey is quite a long journey. Many say it is the highlight of their year and often they will go on to be volunteer companions after they ‘graduate’.

"It's low ropes, it's water fights, it's building forts with your friends, it's making friends. It might be swimming, going to the zoo.

"As well as learning to be resilient and strong.

"I would say to any Kiwi that this is your opportunity to see if you can be as brave and take on a challenge as big as our kids do."

Participants are urged to set up a Givealittle page to manage their fundraising.

Camp Quality is a Mediaworks Foundation’s National Charity partner for 2022.

To donate to a challenge or to set one up, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/event/big-challenge-for-little-kids-2022

