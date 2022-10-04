Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big Challenges Underway To Support Little Kids Living With Cancer

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: Camp Quality New Zealand

This October, Kiwis around the country are taking on big challenges to help fundraise for Camp Quality, a much-loved not-for-profit that takes children living with cancer away on special camps.

General Manager Dave Bellamy, says this Big Challenge for Little Kids campaign is the biggest national fundraiser the organisation has ever run.

“Even though we have been around for more than 35 years, this is the first time we have come together as a truly national organisation to raise money in support of our tamariki – who deserve the chance to come on camp with us and get back to being kids again.”

So far the challenges have ranged from climbing the height of Mt Everest on a stair master, jumping out of a plane, learning a musical instrument and dressing up as a Star Wars character at Wellington Airport.

"The sky really is the limit and we have been blown away by the support as the campaign gets underway. It's an opportunity to recognise the challenges that our kids go through during their cancer journey, and for people to step up and be brave like them.”

The inaugural campaign aims to raise NZ$100,000 so its biannual camps, for five to 16-year-olds living with cancer, can continue.

"Camp Quality is wholly dependent on the generosity of New Zealanders to deliver our camps," says Bellamy.

It costs approximately NZ$2,700 for a child to attend winter and summer camps for the year.

"Following a cancer diagnosis, these kids often stop going to school, can't go to football practice, gymnastics or birthday parties, and they become the cancer patient who can't do this and can't go there,” says Bellamy.

"All the children on camp have had cancer so they aren't different anymore."

This is the case for eight-year-old David, who was diagnosed with complex medical conditions as a toddler, including a tumour behind his eye.

Over the course of his treatments, he suffered strokes, causing him to lose the ability to talk or walk, or even sit up.

His mum Lucy says because of the various therapies and ongoing rehabilitation, he misses out on a lot of social interaction and activities at school.

"Camp Quality has been a place where he can feel much more accepted and can enjoy being a normal kid having fun, making friends with other kids who have had similar journeys," she says.

Since its first camp in 1985 - attended by 22 children, Camp Quality has grown to cater for 300 children in five regions and is the only camp for kids living with cancer in New Zealand.

Bellamy says a lot of the campers come to camp year-on-year "because a cancer journey is quite a long journey. Many say it is the highlight of their year and often they will go on to be volunteer companions after they ‘graduate’.

"It's low ropes, it's water fights, it's building forts with your friends, it's making friends. It might be swimming, going to the zoo.

"As well as learning to be resilient and strong.

"I would say to any Kiwi that this is your opportunity to see if you can be as brave and take on a challenge as big as our kids do."

Participants are urged to set up a Givealittle page to manage their fundraising.

Camp Quality is a Mediaworks Foundation’s National Charity partner for 2022.

To donate to a challenge or to set one up, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/event/big-challenge-for-little-kids-2022

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Camp Quality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 