Homesteads: Maintaining Ties To The Whenua – On Whakaata Māori

HOMESTEADS tells the stories of seven homesteads through the eyes of the whānau that connect to them, highlighting the culturally significant role they’ve played in maintaining and strengthening Māori ties to their tūrangawaewae.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho, HOMESTEADS screens Monday 10 October at 7.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.

Producer and director, Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne (Tūhoe, Ngāpuhi), of Te Imurangi Media says the idea for the series was born out of the love and appreciation for her own family homestead in Rūātoki.

“My koro was an ahi kā for his whānau and, because of this commitment, his 13 children, 31 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren have always had a place to call home,” says Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne.

“Filled with love, hardships, warmth, loss, and laughter, our homesteads have been central to our family histories for generations.”

“Viewers will be taken on a journey that explores homesteads and the stories held within them. But will also look into the social and cultural histories from which these homes derive.

“Our marae are the tūrangawaewae of hapū, but homesteads are the tūrangawaewae of whānau.

“While there is a focus on amplifying the stories within smaller, rural communities, we also look at homesteads in cities that have helped maintain a mana whenua presence despite rapid urban developments.”

COMING UP ON HOMESTEADS:

EPISODE 1: Monday 10 October – Ponga Whānau Homestead Parinui, Whanganui River EPISODE 2: Monday 17 October – Makiha Whānau Homestead Waima, Hokianga

EPISODE 3: 24 Monday October – Stirling Whānau Homestead Raukokore & Tāmaki Makaurau

EPISODE 4: Monday October 31 – Kitemoana Street Homestead Ngāti Whātua ki Orākei

EPISODE 5: Monday November 7 – Maraeake Homestead Ngārimu whānau, Whareponga

EPISODE 6: Monday 14 November – Pōhatukura Homestead Ngārimu Whānau, Ruatōrea

EPISODE 7: Monday 21 November – Reweti Whānau Homestead Hairini, Tauranga

